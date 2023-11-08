8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State Healthcare Edict

What does 8-month-old Indi Gregory have in common with nearly 2-year-old Alfie Evans, 11-month-old Charlie Gard, or 12-year-old Archie Battersbee? Most people don't know these names, but these children deserve to be etched into our memories. They deserved to be remembered.

All of these children were citizens of the U.K., and all of these children were essentially given death sentences from the State due to their medical conditions.

The U.K. Judiciary has decided that at 2pm on November 9th, little Indi, who suffers from mitochondrial disease, is to be taken off life support, despite the fact that her parents have been granted Italian citizenship and the Italian government has allowed for the transfer and treatment of this sweet girl.

BREAKING: The UK judiciary orders the death of the little patient #IndiGregory tomorrow at 2 pm 🇬🇧, despite the fact that the roman Bambino Gesù Hospital has offered to treat her in Italy and the Italian Government has granted Italian citizenship to the little girl to allow the… pic.twitter.com/DOB0hQokfD — Pro Vita & Famiglia (@ProVitaFamiglia) November 8, 2023

The U.K. has made it crystal clear that parents have no rights to their own children, much less whether those children live or die. This is beyond insanity at this point.

This is beyond horrid. I used to believe that world governments were trying to play God. Clearly, they're trying to play Satan... and doing a damn good job of it.



When the government runs healthcare, the state can decide who lives and who dies.

The Prime Minister of Italy even spoke out on behalf of baby Indi:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the country’s decision to grant citizenship to the recently baptized 8-month-old baby, Indi Gregory, who is suffering from mitochondrial disease, after the British judiciary ruled in favor of removing her life support based on the opinion… pic.twitter.com/bDkT3zMALB — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 8, 2023

Her full quote reads as such:

They say there isn't much hope for little Indi, but until the very end, I'll do what I can to defend her life, and to defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her.

It is our fervent prayer that she can intervene on Indi's behalf, but it isn't looking good.

The prayers from X (Twitter) users pouring in for Indi and her family are beautiful in their simplicity, and heart-wrenching.

These stories don't get near the attention that they should, considering this is not off the table right here in the U.S. So let's take a moment to remember these sweet children.

via GIPHY

Alfie Evans was born on May 9, 2016. He spent more than a year in the hospital with a degenerative neurological condition before the U.K. decided to remove him from life-support against his parents' wishes. The parents had arranged for further treatment of Alfie in Rome, But the English government put a stop to that. He died on April 28, 2018.

Charlie Gard was born on August 4, 2016. He was diagnosed shortly afterwards with mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, a rare inherited condition that causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills. He was only the 16th person to ever be diagnosed with that condition, according to his parents. Charlie died in July of 2017. One week before his first birthday.

Archie Battersbee was 12-years-old when he was found unconscious in home on April 7, 2022, in what the coroner ruled as a 'prank gone wrong'. Authorities noted that there were voice notes left for Archie preceding his death, one telling him that his mother 'wanted him to be an abortion', while others were described as 'heated exchanges', some including threats towards Archie. No evidence of participation in any kind of online challenge was found, and Archie died on August 6th of the same year after being removed from life support against his parents' wishes.

By morning, little Indi could be 'euthanized' just like they were. God be with her and her family and loved ones.

***

