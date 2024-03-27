Giffords Organization Tries to Pass Idiotically Redundant Gun Bill; Fails MISERABLY

We really should lower our expectations for gun-grabbers and their organizations and lobbying groups because not a one of them seem to know what our already-existing gun laws are.

In comes the Giffords Organization whining about how those dastardly Republicans like Ted Cruz and Rick Scott voted against a bill that was wholly redundant. Check it out:

193 House Republicans voted against the law that just stopped these gun traffickers.



So did Senators Ted Cruz and Rick Scott.



MAGA Republicans love to campaign on crime and the border, but their votes say otherwise. https://t.co/96SJ92NYCe — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) March 26, 2024

Sigh. There are numerous federal and state laws that prohibit trafficking guns and 'straw purchases', which is simply when someone purchases a gun for someone who is not legally permitted to purchase one themselves. X users were quick to jump in and correct the disingenuous manner that Giffords chose to present this.

Need to point out the new super-duper-quadruple-moar law Giffords morons are praising DID NOT change the law.



It only increased the penalty from 10 yrs to 15 yrs of prison. And yes, you're a moron if you claim that change "stopped these gun traffickers" — Verginius - post de Decem vermes (@Verginius_post) March 26, 2024

Straw purchases illegal since .... 1968. Over 55 years old.



Obviously Giffords wants super-duper-quadruple-moar laws

which won't stop illegal trafficking any better.



Gotta wonder at Gifford's IQ: these are illegal drug smuggling operations & they think gun laws are the answer. — Verginius - post de Decem vermes (@Verginius_post) March 26, 2024

You'd think that would be relevant information for Giffords to give their followers, but alas, no such luck.

Hmm. Don't quote me on this, but I'm pretty sure that straw-purchasing and trafficking have been illegal for quite some time... 🤔

Hey cool, look what I found on YOUR site: pic.twitter.com/f67LjQEXpv — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) March 26, 2024

Wow. Now you’re smearing hardworking immigrants as “gun traffickers.”



That’s racist AF. — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 26, 2024

Be careful, lefties. You made the rules, remember?

There was already a program to stop it and it was working good. Then Biden suddenly shut it down to protect Mexico's President. Now suddenly you're involved in the law suit against gun manufacturers by the same president. You, Biden, ATF, and the State department are all in it. — InFreedomITrust (@jeffries_edgar) March 26, 2024

Pretty sure straw purchasing and exporting arms to a known international criminal organization is a crime with or without that law. — Raoul Duke (@ThaCatDaddy) March 26, 2024

Like we said, these people don't seem to know what the current laws even are. Maybe the better solution is to, we don't know, start enforcing those laws?

Now tell us why the Biden administration suddenly discontinued OPERATION THOR, a successful interdiction program of genuine military arms to Mexico and its cartels. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) March 26, 2024

Now tell everyone what unconstitutional gun control was also in that bill. Senators Cruz and Scott should be proud of their “no” vote on the Cornyn-Murphy Sellout. 🙄 https://t.co/VjGFCMKPGM — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) March 26, 2024

In every leftist bill, there is ALWAYS added 'pork' in it that they don't tell you about, and then they whine that Republicans wouldn't go along with it. It never fails.

Talk about the 21 time arrested thug with guns that killed the cop! Who exactly is soft on crime? You are, because you need reasons to fundraiser on people that were killed by actual criminals out of jail over and over. — Siewell TX (@JoeSiewell) March 26, 2024

If you need a recent example on how the Democrats' 'soft on criminals' approach is working out, we've got you. You can read about it here. And believe us, it's FAR from the only example.

You can't be "stop arms trafficking" and "pro government," you're going to have to choose one. — citizenpew (@citizenpew) March 26, 2024

Heh.

Straw purchases are illegal. Trafficking weapons internationally also illegal. Make them illegaler? — jim scalet (@jim_scalet) March 26, 2024

Quit lying. What they were doing was already illegal... — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) March 26, 2024

Sounds an awful lot like the Fast and Furious debacle. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) March 26, 2024

Oh yes, we haven't forgotten.

It was already illegal to smuggle guns to a foreign country. Seems useless to create the same laws. — William Sievers 🇺🇸 Semper Fidelis (@wsievers58) March 26, 2024

No matter how often this is said to Democrats and leftists, they just never seem to learn. This writer only has one question for the Giffords Organization: why were these men arrested if what they did wasn't yet a crime because the darn Republicans wouldn't pass the bill making it a crime?

Idjits, all of 'em.

***

