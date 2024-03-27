Giffords Organization Tries to Pass Idiotically Redundant Gun Bill; Fails MISERABLY

Addle-Brained Joe Biden Blames Trump For Ending Roe But Seems to Forget Who...
Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on March 27, 2024
meme

We really should lower our expectations for gun-grabbers and their organizations and lobbying groups because not a one of them seem to know what our already-existing gun laws are.

In comes the Giffords Organization whining about how those dastardly Republicans like Ted Cruz and Rick Scott voted against a bill that was wholly redundant. Check it out:

Sigh. There are numerous federal and state laws that prohibit trafficking guns and 'straw purchases', which is simply when someone purchases a gun for someone who is not legally permitted to purchase one themselves. X users were quick to jump in and correct the disingenuous manner that Giffords chose to present this.

You'd think that would be relevant information for Giffords to give their followers, but alas, no such luck.

Be careful, lefties. You made the rules, remember?

Like we said, these people don't seem to know what the current laws even are. Maybe the better solution is to, we don't know, start enforcing those laws?

In every leftist bill, there is ALWAYS added 'pork' in it that they don't tell you about, and then they whine that Republicans wouldn't go along with it. It never fails.

If you need a recent example on how the Democrats' 'soft on criminals' approach is working out, we've got you. You can read about it here. And believe us, it's FAR from the only example.

Heh.

Oh yes, we haven't forgotten.

No matter how often this is said to Democrats and leftists, they just never seem to learn. This writer only has one question for the Giffords Organization: why were these men arrested if what they did wasn't yet a crime because the darn Republicans wouldn't pass the bill making it a crime? 

Idjits, all of 'em.

***

