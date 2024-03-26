NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests

Did you know that the Thin Blue Line flag has officially been declared racist? That's because it allegedly arose as a counter to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A New York City police officer is dead after being shot at a traffic stop. The suspect had been arrested 21 times and released 21 times.

NYPD Officer Johnathan Diller (31) was shot & killed tonight by a criminal thug in Queens.



Officer Diller conducted a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle, the passenger, Guy Rivera, (34) fatally shot him.



Officer Dillers partner then shot Rivera in the back. He’s… pic.twitter.com/KjABy2fHB0 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) March 26, 2024

NYPD Officer Johnathan Diller (31) was shot & killed tonight by a criminal thug in Queens. Officer Diller conducted a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle, the passenger, Guy Rivera, (34) fatally shot him. Officer Diller's partner then shot Rivera in the back. He’s expected to survive. Rivera has been arrested 21 times, including for 9 felonies, which include assault & gun charges. The driver, Lindy Jones, (41) also has a criminal record, with 14 prior arrests. Officer Diller was only on the force for 3 years. He leaves behind a wife and his 1 year-old son. Heartbreaking!!

It's a good thing the shooter didn't die or we might have riots on our hands. Mayor Eric Adams addressed the shooting:

BREAKING: NYPD officer shot during traffic stop in Queens has died from his injuries; suspect had 21 prior arrests pic.twitter.com/j9HQA3NH6t — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) March 26, 2024

"New York City is a brand."

- Eric Adams



NYC's "brand" is rewarding the lawless and the nonproductive, while demonizing the productive, especially the police. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) March 26, 2024

Keep in mind, this Mayor ran as the "law & order "candidate, and yet recently gave a public talk about spending his police career going out on the streets and beating up "crackers."



Now he oversees the Thunderdome that he's helped make NYC into. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) March 26, 2024

And wasn't this the same mayor who used the word "cracker" in a very derogatory and racist way? — The Ornery Serf (@lanicolai) March 26, 2024

Whatever happened to the Three Strike Laws? Or are those just for red states that care about the safety of their citizens? — TiredofTyranny061 (@homesteader1000) March 26, 2024

Three strikes is now 21+ — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) March 26, 2024

Clearly need more gun laws — thee_Goon (@thee_goon0909) March 26, 2024

And he will have 22 after his release. Bad policies have consequences. Terrible.



Prayers to the family. — Vinny DiF (@vinnydif) March 26, 2024

The shooter's probably back on the streets thanks to cashless bail.

Only a broken judicial system allows someone with 21 prior arrests roam free. — RC (@RCinNC1) March 26, 2024

But yet the rotational door of the justice system keeps rotating — nick dalessandro (@naroon79) March 26, 2024

.@ericadamsfornyc talking about "good guys vs. the bad guys," as if he's not one of the bad guys. As if he's not enabling - essentially encouraging - this behavior. — BloodBath & Beyond (@unashamedusa) March 26, 2024

Why is the person responsible talking? — Brian May (@BrianMay100) March 26, 2024

Eric Adams is correct that New York has a brand.

