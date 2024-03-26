Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around
NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 26, 2024
Did you know that the Thin Blue Line flag has officially been declared racist? That's because it allegedly arose as a counter to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A New York City police officer is dead after being shot at a traffic stop. The suspect had been arrested 21 times and released 21 times.

NYPD Officer Johnathan Diller (31) was shot & killed tonight by a criminal thug in Queens. 

Officer Diller conducted a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle, the passenger, Guy Rivera, (34) fatally shot him.

Officer Diller's partner then shot Rivera in the back. He’s expected to survive. 

Rivera has been arrested 21 times, including for 9 felonies, which include assault & gun charges. 

The driver, Lindy Jones, (41) also has a criminal record, with 14 prior arrests. 

Officer Diller was only on the force for 3 years. He leaves behind a wife and his 1 year-old son. 

Heartbreaking!!

It's a good thing the shooter didn't die or we might have riots on our hands. Mayor Eric Adams addressed the shooting:

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
The shooter's probably back on the streets thanks to cashless bail.

Eric Adams is correct that New York has a brand.

***

