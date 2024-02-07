Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald...
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some Reason

Laura W.  |  9:15 PM on February 07, 2024
AngieArtist

Alabama Man is certainly giving Florida Man a run for his money this year, and we're not even quite halfway through the second month! This is also the second story we here at Twitchy have covered of Alabama Man in the affluent city of Mountain Brook, and you can read about the dude who got himself stuck inside a decorative urn here! There is also a third story we have covered of the naked Bass Pro Shop swimmer who managed to knock himself unconscious as he was climbing out of the fish tank.

Check out the stories of our newest Naked Nincompoop:

What makes this all the more amusing is that Euclid Avenue is the same street where a 24-year-old man got charged with a DUI after plowing his Tesla into a house on New Year’s Day. What in the world is going on in Mountain Brook?

Sounds like there's an interesting story behind that comment!

A real man never reneges on a bet.

L O L 

Now, there IS allegedly a witness to the whole incident who had stopped and tried to help the man, and they reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that he had 'meth eyes'. We'll let your imaginations run free with that one.

Little bit of an inside joke for this writer's fellow Alabamians LOL

We'll have to question the local HOA's on that one, they're pretty strict!

Mo' money, mo' problems, yo.

These jokes may carry us through the urn of the century. It still remains to be seen.

We can't wait to see what else Alabama Man has in store for us, the year is just getting started!

***

