Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some Reason

Alabama Man is certainly giving Florida Man a run for his money this year, and we're not even quite halfway through the second month! This is also the second story we here at Twitchy have covered of Alabama Man in the affluent city of Mountain Brook, and you can read about the dude who got himself stuck inside a decorative urn here! There is also a third story we have covered of the naked Bass Pro Shop swimmer who managed to knock himself unconscious as he was climbing out of the fish tank.

Advertisement

Check out the stories of our newest Naked Nincompoop:

Mountain Brook man running naked hospitalized after possibly being hit by car, police say https://t.co/4m0nEztj7D — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) February 6, 2024

Man hospitalized after found naked in roadway in Mountain Brookhttps://t.co/FfEm8dIHRP — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) February 7, 2024

A Mountain Brook man was hospitalized after he was spotted running naked in the Crestline community and then possibly hit by a car.https://t.co/Zgz3UV3GY3 — AL.com (@aldotcom) February 6, 2024

What makes this all the more amusing is that Euclid Avenue is the same street where a 24-year-old man got charged with a DUI after plowing his Tesla into a house on New Year’s Day. What in the world is going on in Mountain Brook?

It wasn't me, not that I haven't been naked on a highway in Alabama sometime in the past. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 7, 2024

Sounds like there's an interesting story behind that comment!

A bet is a bet... — mardi G_ras (@TCC_Grouchy) February 7, 2024

A real man never reneges on a bet.

Didn’t @RayStevensMusic write a song about him?

Don’t look, Margaret!

Too late. https://t.co/mkWMbsb1Cz — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) February 7, 2024

Dude was shook after the urn incident — Holden Oversoul. 🕺🏻 (@joe10921618) February 6, 2024

His clothing was stuck in an urn, give the man a break!! — Dr. Dunning Krieger (@KriegerDunning) February 6, 2024

L O L

Guess he didn’t buy his wife enough Lululemon, so she tossed him out — Christopher (@229christopher) February 6, 2024

Now, there IS allegedly a witness to the whole incident who had stopped and tried to help the man, and they reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that he had 'meth eyes'. We'll let your imaginations run free with that one.

Said to see a proud city like Mountain Brook basically become Jemison. https://t.co/99wZmMTtBH — Jared Cornutt (@jaredcornutt) February 7, 2024

Little bit of an inside joke for this writer's fellow Alabamians LOL

Wait! Someone in Mountain Brook went outside in February and wasn't wearing their obligatory REI and LL Bean attire? Isn't that against a city ordinance? — Victor McRae (@MondoBarner) February 6, 2024

We'll have to question the local HOA's on that one, they're pretty strict!

Money doesn’t buy common sense — Jimmy Crack Corn (@robert68417) February 6, 2024

Advertisement

Mo' money, mo' problems, yo.

This is what happens when you break them out of their urns. https://t.co/22NijqlIhr — BH (@6pintsofkramer) February 6, 2024

These jokes may carry us through the urn of the century. It still remains to be seen.

We can't wait to see what else Alabama Man has in store for us, the year is just getting started!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!











