'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop Man

Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on January 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Alabama is really stepping up their game for 2024, and we are not talking about football. First, we brought you the gloriously hilarious story of a man who decided to go skinny dipping in the Bass Pro Shop fish tank (and managed to knock himself unconscious after taunting police).

Now, we Alabamians introduce to you Connor Padgett, who told Bass Pro Guy to hold his Maker's on the rocks and watch THIS.

It truly is the story that keeps on giving. Definitely give the video a watch!

Another Twitter/X account by the name of 'Casual Thursday' graced us with a thread documenting the entire incident, and it is as spectacular as you could ever want.

Mountain Brook is one of the richest areas of Birmingham, which makes this so much funnier. What is better than an angry little rich boy, drunk, and stuck in a jar?

Here is the play-by-play of the whole thing:

HE. LOST. HIS. PANTS.

But WAIT, there's more!

Apparently there is also a photo, but alas, he is wearing pants.

Y'all, it really doesn't get much better than this. This is quality entertainment to kickstart 2024, and all brought to you by the Yellowhammer State. From this Alabama native to you, you are welcome!

The respect is well-urned.

If you know, you know LOL it's just a surprise that the urn wasn't monogrammed.

We most certainly will NOT. We're having a blast down here, can't you tell?

Oh my.

We do what we can. At least our shenanigans help this writer urn a living!

Here's to a whole new year of one-upping Florida Man! Roll Tide!

***

ALABAMA FUNNY

