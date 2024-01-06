Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol...
Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...
Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From...
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Decides Whether To Take Trump's 'Disqualification' Appeal (and...
Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy
The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively...
Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No...
Joe Biden's Economic Delusions of Grandeur Persist While Americans Continue to Suffer
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's...
'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021

'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium

Laura W.  |  1:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

As a resident of Alabama, this writer felt it was absolutely necessary to be the one to bring this story to you, our dear Twitchy readers. Bama Man has really stepped up his game in the rivalry with Florida Man as to which can be the most ridiculous man in the South. Just this past Thursday, January 4, 2024, a man crashed his car outside of the Bass Pro Shop store in Leeds, AL. He then proceeded to strip down, butt naked, and cannonball into the giant fish tank inside, to the shock and amusement of shoppers. He then managed to knock himself unconscious.

Advertisement

We cannot make this stuff up, y'all. 

Other X users shared the video of the incident, but it has not been properly censored/blurred so you'll just have to look it up for yourselves, if you dare. Let's dive right in, shall we?

via GIPHY

Police Chief Paul Irwin said the incident happened 'about near closing time,' and for the record, 'about near' is a standard unit of time here in Alabama.

As police approached the man, he attempted to climb out of the tank ON THE GLASS SIDE, and fell to the concrete, successfully knocking himself out like a light.

The man is identified as George Owens of Sterrett, AL and he is charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Naturally, X users had a lot to say about this incident.

This writer can confirm that that is the official technical term.

Recommended

Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Doug P.
Advertisement

Now, gosh darnit, no one was ever supposed to find out about that!

If you're all really quiet and you open your windows right now, you just might hear Jeff Foxworthy cackling like a madman.

We Alabamians aim to please.

To be honest, so are we.

OKAY ... yeah. It's not like we're highly soFISHticated here.

Advertisement

It's the most e-fish-ent way to make national headlines.

Disclaimer: No fish were harmed in the making of this article, but there was at least one very sore Bama Man. 

Roll Tide, y'all. Let minnow what you think in the comments!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ALABAMA FUNNY NAKED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Doug P.
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
FuzzyChimp
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
Laura W.
AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Doug P.
Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From Biden)
Doug P.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Decides Whether To Take Trump's 'Disqualification' Appeal (and a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6 Doug P.
Advertisement