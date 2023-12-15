'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traffic

In a savage thread regarding the 'protesters' who recently blocked a Los Angeles freeway during rush hour traffic, founder of Wrong Speak Publishing and noted author and columnist Adam B. Coleman highlights the entitlement and narcissism that is so pervasive among these young progressives. Read:

Fewer people are lower than a leftist protester who disrupts the lives of regular people just to make a gesture that accomplishes nothing. They behave like scummy privileged children as they make themselves more important than people with real responsibilities.



*Thread/Article* pic.twitter.com/mFvecUui9Z — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 15, 2023

The 'protesters' were demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and for the U.S. to end its aid to Israel in the conflict. How blocking traffic achieves this is not clear, but that was their stated goal according to one man who spoke about his own arrest.

I was arrested today at a protest in LA that closed down the 110 freeway at rush hour to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. complicity in Israel's crimes against Palestinians. https://t.co/Q5925hySKC — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) December 14, 2023

These people have no idea how the average person lives, and they have no concept of responsibilities, and Adam goes on to make that crystal clear.

And I truly mean this when I say privileged because they clearly don't know what it's like to have your job reprimand you for being five minutes late or driving an hour to a job that barely pays you enough money to take care of your bills. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 15, 2023

The thousands of people they interrupted on the highway in Los Angeles suffer the repercussions of being unable to make it to their destination on time. How many parents were late picking up their children? How many had their jobs on the line as they sat in man-made traffic? — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 15, 2023

For them, the ends always justify the means and if it means you go to jail so their "message" can be heard, then so be it. What's become blatantly true is that these people who act like they're the saviors of the world don't care about the people who live in it. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 15, 2023

Adam also notes that this impedes the ability for first responders to get to people who are in need. How many lives are put at risk in order for these adult children to showcase their egocentrism?

He is also not the only one who is growing sick and tired of these tantrums.

“What's become blatantly true is that these people who act like they're the saviors of the world don't care about the people who live in it.” https://t.co/zFLlNANuVJ — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 15, 2023

If it wasn't obvious before, it is now.

People worldwide have had enough of disruptive, arrogant, ‘scummy’ protestors & it’s time the authorities found a way to deal with them more effectively.

This thread articulates very well how most people are feeling right now. https://t.co/ImKti2Simm — Siobhan (@siobhan_oz) December 15, 2023

I'm hearing more comments like this about the protesters than anything favorable.



Getting normie voters mad at you is never a great long-term strategy. https://t.co/2AnDN0Zr0f — assezmalicieuse (@belle_joyeux) December 15, 2023

We couldn't have said it better!

The other facet is they lack the numbers in support of their cause, so they have to maximise the impact of the few who actually agree with them. Put these 20 people on the side of the road with posters and no one notices (which, as you point out, would be their worst nightmare). — 1337_n008 (@1337_n008) December 15, 2023

As parents, we can all agree that sometimes the best thing you can do with a child who is pitching a fit is just to ignore them. Let them wear themselves out. Eventually, when they realize they're not going to get their way, they'll stop.

They're sociopathic classists who exercise their privilege when they see fit and couldn't give a damn about how it impacts you. I don't use the word "hate" often because it's reserved for special people, but I legit hate these people.



And why not? They hate us too and it shows. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 15, 2023

Adam was spot on throughout that entire thread, and you can read it in article form here.

Progressive leftists have nothing but contempt for the average American, and they display it proudly every day. They know that the Democrats running these cities will never give them more than a slap on the wrist for their crimes. One day someone is liable to get hurt, or worse, by these little stunts and they're going to find out rather quickly how tired we the people actually are of this.

