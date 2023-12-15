Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusi...
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fe...
DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists &...
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut...
Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC...
'That's the Sticker!': Teachers Were Putting 'Sleepy Time' Patches on Kids Without Parents...
Follow-Up to Biden Visiting Union Picket Line is the 'Bidenomics' Shot & Chaser...
Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart...
Dem Rep. Swalwell Says Biden 'United the Country' (Judging From This Poll Maybe...
White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Bid...
Things My Dad Taught Me
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison...
HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About...
WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of C...

'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traffic

Laura W.  |  4:00 PM on December 15, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

In a savage thread regarding the 'protesters' who recently blocked a Los Angeles freeway during rush hour traffic, founder of Wrong Speak Publishing and noted author and columnist Adam B. Coleman highlights the entitlement and narcissism that is so pervasive among these young progressives. Read:

Advertisement

The 'protesters' were demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and for the U.S. to end its aid to Israel in the conflict. How blocking traffic achieves this is not clear, but that was their stated goal according to one man who spoke about his own arrest.

These people have no idea how the average person lives, and they have no concept of responsibilities, and Adam goes on to make that crystal clear.

Recommended

Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Adam also notes that this impedes the ability for first responders to get to people who are in need. How many lives are put at risk in order for these adult children to showcase their egocentrism?

He is also not the only one who is growing sick and tired of these tantrums.

If it wasn't obvious before, it is now.

Advertisement

We couldn't have said it better!

As parents, we can all agree that sometimes the best thing you can do with a child who is pitching a fit is just to ignore them. Let them wear themselves out. Eventually, when they realize they're not going to get their way, they'll stop.

Adam was spot on throughout that entire thread, and you can read it in article form here

Advertisement

Progressive leftists have nothing but contempt for the average American, and they display it proudly every day. They know that the Democrats running these cities will never give them more than a slap on the wrist for their crimes. One day someone is liable to get hurt, or worse, by these little stunts and they're going to find out rather quickly how tired we the people actually are of this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PROTESTERS TRAFFIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl
Grateful Calvin
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusion' BS
Doug P.
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL
Sam J.
Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart in Spot-on SAVAGE Post
Sam J.
Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC Attempt at Playing the Victim
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl Grateful Calvin
Advertisement