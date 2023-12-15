UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released

The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender...
Laura W.  |  9:45 PM on December 15, 2023
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

In a sad development in the death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, the autopsy released today showed that Perry died from 'the acute effects of ketamine', the drowning in the heated end of his pool being ruled a secondary factor. His death is still deemed to be an accident. Perry was 54 when he passed away, and you can read our report from that day here. 

According to the Associated Press, 'People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said the levels of ketamine in Perry’s body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks earlier wouldn’t explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours.'

The medical examiner also said that he had COPD/emphysema, coronary artery disease, and diabetes.

Perry spoke openly and bluntly about his battle with addiction in his biography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. While he is reported to have been clean at the end of his life, he always said that his addictions would eventually kill him. The health issues that he experienced as a result virtually ensured that he would be proven correct. He was only given a two percent chance to survive when his colon burst, which led to a 2-week coma, a 5-month hospital stay, and a colostomy bag for 9 months.

Just like the day that he passed, X users expressed compassion, sympathy, and love for Perry.

Perry leaves us with a legacy of trying to help others who battle addiction like he did. He turned his beachfront home in Florida into a men's rehabilitation facility, and in an interview with podcaster Tom Power, Perry told him 'The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says 'Will you help me?' I will always say 'Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself.' So I do that, wherever I can. In groups, or one on one.'

'Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.' -Matthew Perry

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find some helpful resources below, and even make a donation to Perry's foundation:

The Matthew Perry Foundation. 

Substance Abuse and Addiction Hotline. 

National Hotline for Mental Health Crises and Suicide Prevention.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

***

