UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released

In a sad development in the death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, the autopsy released today showed that Perry died from 'the acute effects of ketamine', the drowning in the heated end of his pool being ruled a secondary factor. His death is still deemed to be an accident. Perry was 54 when he passed away, and you can read our report from that day here.

Advertisement

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor. https://t.co/lPUBAybWGq — The Associated Press (@AP) December 15, 2023

According to the Associated Press, 'People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said the levels of ketamine in Perry’s body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks earlier wouldn’t explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours.'

The medical examiner also said that he had COPD/emphysema, coronary artery disease, and diabetes.

So sad the number of demons that haunted Matthew Perry. May he truly rest in peace and without pain. — Pamela Sedmak (@PamelaSedmak) December 15, 2023

Perry spoke openly and bluntly about his battle with addiction in his biography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. While he is reported to have been clean at the end of his life, he always said that his addictions would eventually kill him. The health issues that he experienced as a result virtually ensured that he would be proven correct. He was only given a two percent chance to survive when his colon burst, which led to a 2-week coma, a 5-month hospital stay, and a colostomy bag for 9 months.

Just like the day that he passed, X users expressed compassion, sympathy, and love for Perry.

I hate this Matthew Perry “cause of death” hype. All anyone (not related to him) needs to know: A beloved actor passed. He fought his demons the best he could, forever. Be thankful you’re alive and able to make better choices. Like not shaming a man for trying his best. pic.twitter.com/FhYI69x29B — kimber 💜✨ (@kimbertiiimber) December 15, 2023

#MatthewPerry died of heart disease and years of being a addict and #ketamine and drowning. Important to remember if you have friends or family that suffer from mental illness be there for them. Remember his kindness, he helped several charities and people and had a kind soul ❤️ https://t.co/IFa8PAU5N3 pic.twitter.com/eelE718egY — Kara J (@hopefullofpeace) December 15, 2023

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says Matthew Perry died due to “the acute effects of ketamine.”



There was no alcohol, cocaine, heroin, PCP, methamphetamine, or fentanyl in his system.



No illegal drugs were found in his home.



Interviews with people in his life… pic.twitter.com/GvHVK49CXr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2023

Perry leaves us with a legacy of trying to help others who battle addiction like he did. He turned his beachfront home in Florida into a men's rehabilitation facility, and in an interview with podcaster Tom Power, Perry told him 'The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says 'Will you help me?' I will always say 'Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can't always do it for myself.' So I do that, wherever I can. In groups, or one on one.'

Advertisement

If Matthew Perry is gonna be trending, it should be with these words. A very cool and talented dude who helped a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/YBA8LDZcBw — Dan Scully (@DanScully) December 15, 2023

Lisa Kasteler, the power publicist with clients like Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, and Jennifer Hudson, is leaving the publicity firm she's a partner in to run the foundation of her now late client, Matthew Perry.



The Matthew Perry Foundation's mission is to help those who… pic.twitter.com/ZiiP2sKzy3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2023

'Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.' -Matthew Perry

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find some helpful resources below, and even make a donation to Perry's foundation:

The Matthew Perry Foundation.

Substance Abuse and Addiction Hotline.

National Hotline for Mental Health Crises and Suicide Prevention.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement











