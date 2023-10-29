George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA...
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Amy Curtis  |  8:45 AM on October 29, 2023

This one hurts. Matthew Perry, best known is the sarcastic and witty Chandler on 'Friends', has died. He was only 54 years old.

TMZ broke the story yesterday evening.

Initial reports suggest Perry may have drowned. TMZ writes:

Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.

They also updated the story with additional details later in the evening:

More details are surfacing about the circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's death ... as sources tell us he actually died at his own house after some physical activity this morning.

We're told Matthew came home sometime in the AM after a 2-hour round of pickleball, and that he sent his assistant out on errand shortly thereafter. We're told when the assistant returned about 2 hours later, he discovered Matthew unresponsive ... and called 911.

The outpouring of shock and sadness on Twitter/X was prolific and immediate:

Those friends include actress Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother on 'Friends':

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's sometimes girlfriend Janice, remembered Perry as well:

Wendell Pierce:

Pierce played Perry's boss on 'The Odd Couple' reboot in 2015.

Mira co-starred with Perry in 'Parallel Lives.'

Selma Blair called Perry her 'oldest boyfriend':

Fellow Canadian Tom Green also paid tribute:

The official 'Friends' Twitter/X account:

NBC Entertainment:

Saturday Night Live also paid tribute to Perry on last night's episode. Perry hosted the show once in 1997:

This is the sketch:

Perry, a huge hockey fan, was remembered by the Ottawa Senators:

And the Nashville Predators:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted:

But there's more to that story. Perry and Trudeau went to school together and, well, watch:

Hoo boy. What a great story.

Perry's mom was Pierre Trudeau's press secretary.

Fans also remembered Perry. Including this story he shared on the Graham Norton Show:

Wonder where that guy is now.

Far too soon.

What a great story.

Yes he did. We'll talk more about that in a moment.

Chanandler Bong. We giggled a little.

He had a turn as Joe Quincy on 'The West Wing', proving he could do drama.

Despite never working with Perry, fellow 'West Wing' star Marlee Matlin remembered him:

The thing Perry wanted to be remembered for, more than his role as Chandler, was the work he did for people struggling with addiction, something Perry struggled with for years:

From the cover interview:

Matthew Perry can’t get over the view. Standing on the patio of a house in the Hollywood Hills, the actor, 53, gazes at the skyline-to-ocean vista. His eyes are bright, his voice strong. Beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, Perry famously made $1 million per episode at the height of the show’s popularity. He also plunged into a three-decade battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

In 2018 he was hospitalized for what was publicly described as a gastrointestinal perforation. In fact, his colon had burst from opioid overuse, leaving him fighting for his life. Only a very few in his inner circle knew just how harrowing his addiction had become. “It was a secret,” he says. “I was hiding it from everybody.”

He’s ready now to tell his story, and he’s written a heartbreakingly beautiful memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, detailing his journey — one filled with incredible highs and shattering lows.

“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again,” he says. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”

Shuttled as a child between his divorced parents in L.A. and Montreal, Perry grew up with dreams of becoming a pro tennis player before trying his hand at acting. At 24, he nabbed the role of Chandler on a pilot then titled Friends Like Us. His alcohol addiction was just surfacing.

“I could handle it, kind of,” he says. “But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble.”

At one terrifying point, he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and weighed 128 lbs. “I didn’t know how to stop,” he said. “The disease and the addiction is progressive, so it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

He credits his Friends castmates for rallying around him. “They were understanding, and they were patient,” he says. “It could be said that [doing the show] saved me.”

Perry called his time on 'Friends' the happiest of his life:

And he used his addiction and struggles to create Perry House, a sober living facility for men:

The post reads:

These are sentiments he echoed in a recent interview:

In addition to 'Friends', Perry also starred in 'The Odd Couple', 'The Good Fight', 'The West Wing', and 'Ally McBeal' as well as movies 'The Whole Nine Yards', 'Fools Rush In', and 'Almost Heroes.'

For those of us who grew up watching 'Friends' and his career, this death hits closer to home than most celebrity deaths do. Perry was funny and (this writer would argue) the best part of 'Friends', and from all accounts a decent man who did his best despite some very deep, troubling demons. He will be missed by family, friends, and fans alike.

Perry is survived by his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford.

***

