'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly...
Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on...
Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As...
The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida
Italian Americans Can Finally Stand Proud: You're Getting Your Own Sesame Street Muppet
Cenk Uygur Gets Humiliated While on Piers Morgan’s Show
WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda
USA Today DRAGGED for Sneaking Woke/Trans Agenda BS Into MULTIPLE Word Searches (Screensho...
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Confirms Reason San Fran Officials are Suddenly 'Cleaning Up This...
There's One Person Who Was Pissed at Trump's UFC Entourage
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST...
WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden
Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...

UPDATE: U.K. Baby, Indi Gregory, Has Died

Laura W.  |  3:15 PM on November 13, 2023
John Stillwell/PA via AP

Last week, we brought you the story of little Indi Gregory, a baby girl in the U.K. who was sentenced to die by the government, despite having been granted Italian citizenship, and transfer to a top-tier children's hospital there free of charge for continued treatment.

Advertisement

We are heartbroken to bring you this update, but baby Indi has died.

The full text of the post reads:

Little #IndiGregory is dead.  The English little girl was killed - "in her best interests" - by a healthcare and legal system steeped in barbaric euthanasia culture, which refused to even attempt the different clinical proposal of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, suffocating the love of her parents in courtrooms.  “My wife Clare and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed,” says Indi's father.  Today we are all full of shame: we are ashamed of a "modernity" which, out of "pity", suppresses the weak and defenseless.  Forgive us Indi.  Even in your name we will continue to fight to counter this crazy euthanasia drift.  Help us from Heaven

This is not the first time that the U.K. government has sentenced a child to death. Indi, who was only 8 months old, joins Alfie Evans (nearly 2 years old), Charlie Gard (11 months), and Archie Battersbee (12 years old) as victims of the U.K.'s nationalized (aka socialized) healthcare system.

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The decision was not made by the government out of pity for Indi, it was done because continued treatment for her condition was deemed too expensive on an already struggling NHS. Despite the Italian government opening their doors to Indi and her family, which wouldn't have cost England a dime, they decided that she should die instead.

We could not agree more. That said, instead of steeping in our anger, however righteous it may be, we're going to focus on the words of prayer and love for sweet Indi and her family.

Advertisement

This writer has shed more than a few tears during this writing. It makes you wonder how we got to this point where we could treat not only one another with such callous cruelty, but our own children as well. It truly boggles the mind.

Advertisement

Now that we're on that slippery slope, the question becomes 'How do we reverse course? CAN we reverse course?"

There is no world in which this should ever be an accepted facet of our society, but God has healed baby Indi and holds her in His hands now. Remember the names of those children, and may God have mercy on the souls of those who decided that their lives weren't worth the cost.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HEALTHCARE UK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As 'Proof' There Is No God
Grateful Calvin
Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on the Table About San Fran Cleanup
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Letitia James Just Accidentally Gave Herself and the Entire Motive Behind Case Against Trump Away (Watch)
Sam J.
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly Answers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement