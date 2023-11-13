UPDATE: U.K. Baby, Indi Gregory, Has Died

Last week, we brought you the story of little Indi Gregory, a baby girl in the U.K. who was sentenced to die by the government, despite having been granted Italian citizenship, and transfer to a top-tier children's hospital there free of charge for continued treatment.

We are heartbroken to bring you this update, but baby Indi has died.

Little #IndiGregory is dead.



The English little girl was killed - "in her best interests" - by a healthcare and legal system steeped in barbaric euthanasia culture, which refused to even attempt the different clinical proposal of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, suffocating… — Pro Vita & Famiglia (@ProVitaFamiglia) November 13, 2023

The full text of the post reads:

Little #IndiGregory is dead. The English little girl was killed - "in her best interests" - by a healthcare and legal system steeped in barbaric euthanasia culture, which refused to even attempt the different clinical proposal of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, suffocating the love of her parents in courtrooms. “My wife Clare and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed,” says Indi's father. Today we are all full of shame: we are ashamed of a "modernity" which, out of "pity", suppresses the weak and defenseless. Forgive us Indi. Even in your name we will continue to fight to counter this crazy euthanasia drift. Help us from Heaven

This is not the first time that the U.K. government has sentenced a child to death. Indi, who was only 8 months old, joins Alfie Evans (nearly 2 years old), Charlie Gard (11 months), and Archie Battersbee (12 years old) as victims of the U.K.'s nationalized (aka socialized) healthcare system.

She was killed to make a point: other options were offered that would have cost NHS nothing. All they had to do was let her go. https://t.co/NV2gDFjFtG — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 13, 2023

The decision was not made by the government out of pity for Indi, it was done because continued treatment for her condition was deemed too expensive on an already struggling NHS. Despite the Italian government opening their doors to Indi and her family, which wouldn't have cost England a dime, they decided that she should die instead.

Well it's official now.



The British Government, from the Healthcare Sustem to the Judges murdered one of their own citizens even despite the cost to help her being 0 to themselves.



They're not even merciless utilitarians, already scum of humanity, they're just straight monsters https://t.co/2hbizmYnpk — Italian 🚅🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@Italian347) November 13, 2023

They murdered the little girl.



I don't know about you, but if officials said they were gonna kill my baby, there'd be a trail of bodies in and out of the hospital, and a massive manhunt underway for me and my daughter. https://t.co/XovnWgyDPV — 4nt1p4tt3rn 🏴‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) November 13, 2023

We could not agree more. That said, instead of steeping in our anger, however righteous it may be, we're going to focus on the words of prayer and love for sweet Indi and her family.

Heart aches reading this … praying for this family. https://t.co/1MgVNOB4TR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 13, 2023

Eternal rest grant unto her, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. 🤍🙏🏻#IndiGregory https://t.co/WRhbKpRWK9 pic.twitter.com/W3PE5YCKQi — Rock of Life (@RockofLifeNI) November 13, 2023

I don't have the words to describe how angry and heartbroken I am. May you rest eternally in the presence of Our Lord, #IndiGregory. This cruel world doesn't deserve one as pure and innocent as you. You will remain in our hearts, always. https://t.co/fZI3a1bsQ3 — Supreme Crusader (@SupremeCrusader) November 13, 2023

She stands now before the Glory of the Lord.



St. Indi Gregory, pray for us. — David Kopp (@Koppernicus) November 13, 2023

Rest in Peace #IndiGregory. Life will be much better in heaven than what you had to go through here. I’m so sorry this had to happen. I also wish only the very best to Indi’s parents. Cannot imagine the pain they’re going through. — Mearsheimer Fan (@Real_Politik101) November 13, 2023

This writer has shed more than a few tears during this writing. It makes you wonder how we got to this point where we could treat not only one another with such callous cruelty, but our own children as well. It truly boggles the mind.

Slippery slope isn't always a fallacy. https://t.co/qpkdG5BNW1 — Sensuround in Hebrew (@ShamashAran) November 13, 2023

Now that we're on that slippery slope, the question becomes 'How do we reverse course? CAN we reverse course?"

There is no world in which this should ever be an accepted facet of our society, but God has healed baby Indi and holds her in His hands now. Remember the names of those children, and may God have mercy on the souls of those who decided that their lives weren't worth the cost.

***

