'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'

Laura W.  |  9:45 PM on November 02, 2023
The Greater Good Meme

Don't you just love it when some know-nothing Democrat shill comes forward and regurgitates their uninformed propaganda all over your feed? Well, we do, it's how we make a living. Ally Sammarco, formerly associated with the Democratic Party of Virginia, did just that, and it's as ignorant as you would expect. Watch:

In case you don't want to give her the clicks, this writer has willingly suffered through her video on your behalf and here is what she had to say:

Imagine you're in a bowling alley with a handgun, and a perpetrator walks in with a military-style weapon and a bulletproof vest ... there's literally no way you're gonna be able to defend yourself. Banning these weapons of war on the street isn't about infringing on you, it's about protecting you.

First off, let's just acknowledge that a very similar situation literally did occur not far in the past, and it only took FIFTEEN SECONDS to take down the perpetrator. Remember Elisjsha Dicken at the Greenwood Mall in Indiana? He used his handgun to take down a would-be mass murderer armed with a rifle. Pepperidge Farms remembers, and you bet your bottom that we here at Twitchy do, too. You can read our stories about it here, here, and here. Then she stupidly doubles down:

A standard pistol is perfectly capable of being used to defend against someone with an AR-15. They're both semiautomatic weapons so they function essentially the same way, i.e. one round is fired per trigger pull. And the rifle is not exactly a heavy caliber weapon, so standard ammunition for a handgun will suffice. Shoot, some states even prohibit the use of an AR-15 for hunting because it's not powerful enough to cleanly bring down larger game like deer. 

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
Now, not that it will do Ally any good, but X users were quick to jump in and try to educate her ignorance ... or just mock it.

All that 'military-style' means is that the weapon cosmetically resembles the rifles that the miitary uses. Cosmetic appearance is vastly different than function.

Nailed it. Ally seems to frivolously believe that banning the AR-15 means a bad guy won't still walk into a bowling alley armed and wearing a bulletproof vest hellbent on achieving infamy.

The scariest thing you could ever hear is 'We're from the government and we're here to help,'

It is pretty tone deaf these days to float the idea of disarming citizens, but lefties aren't typically the brightest bulbs in the box.

Precisely, and we aren't giving up a dang thing. The answer is 'NO'. Let the coping and seething continue.

