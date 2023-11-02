'It's About Protecting You': D.C. Propagandist has Thoughts on Banning 'Weapons of War'

Don't you just love it when some know-nothing Democrat shill comes forward and regurgitates their uninformed propaganda all over your feed? Well, we do, it's how we make a living. Ally Sammarco, formerly associated with the Democratic Party of Virginia, did just that, and it's as ignorant as you would expect. Watch:

Advertisement

Banning weapons of war on the street isn’t about infringing on you, it’s about protecting you. pic.twitter.com/WdgLv2dE2s — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 2, 2023

In case you don't want to give her the clicks, this writer has willingly suffered through her video on your behalf and here is what she had to say:

Imagine you're in a bowling alley with a handgun, and a perpetrator walks in with a military-style weapon and a bulletproof vest ... there's literally no way you're gonna be able to defend yourself. Banning these weapons of war on the street isn't about infringing on you, it's about protecting you.

First off, let's just acknowledge that a very similar situation literally did occur not far in the past, and it only took FIFTEEN SECONDS to take down the perpetrator. Remember Elisjsha Dicken at the Greenwood Mall in Indiana? He used his handgun to take down a would-be mass murderer armed with a rifle. Pepperidge Farms remembers, and you bet your bottom that we here at Twitchy do, too. You can read our stories about it here, here, and here. Then she stupidly doubles down:

For those who need to hear this:



You aren’t special. You aren’t going to be the hero who saves everyone. You literally would not be able to defend yourself. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 2, 2023

A standard pistol is perfectly capable of being used to defend against someone with an AR-15. They're both semiautomatic weapons so they function essentially the same way, i.e. one round is fired per trigger pull. And the rifle is not exactly a heavy caliber weapon, so standard ammunition for a handgun will suffice. Shoot, some states even prohibit the use of an AR-15 for hunting because it's not powerful enough to cleanly bring down larger game like deer.

Now, not that it will do Ally any good, but X users were quick to jump in and try to educate her ignorance ... or just mock it.

I wonder how it feels to actually be a stereotypical dumb blonde. https://t.co/5hCPG4JUOs — 🇺🇸1 Pissed Off Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Modeus2022) November 3, 2023

This is one of the most ignorant takes on the state of play and self defense that I have ever heard.



Ally - you have no idea what you are talking about. Lots of dead give always. “Military style” and “bullet proof vest” are near the top. https://t.co/XSgHT81uvY — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) November 3, 2023

All that 'military-style' means is that the weapon cosmetically resembles the rifles that the miitary uses. Cosmetic appearance is vastly different than function.

Imagine you're in a bowling alley with no gun... that's way worse... lol https://t.co/eh20gukkoQ — Mr. America (@America611248Mr) November 3, 2023

Nailed it. Ally seems to frivolously believe that banning the AR-15 means a bad guy won't still walk into a bowling alley armed and wearing a bulletproof vest hellbent on achieving infamy.

When the government tells you they're going to protect you...get ready to be tyrannied. https://t.co/IF3H5vi1Lc — Matt Redacted (@Nightmare3two) November 3, 2023

The scariest thing you could ever hear is 'We're from the government and we're here to help,'

Nonsense. — Forest Garner (@garner_forest) November 3, 2023

60,000 followers and no sense. — CB (@CB_5_56_) November 3, 2023

All weapons are weapons of war. The military issues knives and bayonets. It used to issue swords and muskets. If you saw what happened in Israel and still think citizens should be disarmed, you are beyond hope. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 3, 2023

Advertisement

It is pretty tone deaf these days to float the idea of disarming citizens, but lefties aren't typically the brightest bulbs in the box.

Government cannot and does not protect the individual. We are responsible for our own protection and self defense. — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) November 3, 2023

Precisely, and we aren't giving up a dang thing. The answer is 'NO'. Let the coping and seething continue.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!