Six-Year-Old Child Dies in Alleged Hate Crime in Chicago Over the Weekend

Laura W.  |  3:15 PM on October 17, 2023
BBC News - Twitter

On Saturday morning, October 14, 2023, a six-year-old boy named Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother Hanaan Shahin, 32, were stabbed in their home, allegedly by their landlord whose motives appear to have been inspired by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the threats of a 'global day of jihad' that the head of Hamas called for from Quatar. Tragically, the little boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Advertisement

ABC7 Chicago reports that the suspect is 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba.

When Will County Sheriff's Office deputies and Plainfield Police Department officers arrived, they found a 71-year-old suspect sitting upright on the ground, near the home's driveway. He had a cut on his forehead, and was later transported to a local hospital.

Young Wadea was reportedly stabbed 26 times, and his mother over a dozen times. Shahin reported that Czuba had confronted her prior to the attack, bizarrely angry with her for the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza. Czuba's wife also reported to authorities that he had told her he wanted to evict the family and that he 'believed that they were in danger and that Shahin was going to call over her Palestinian friends or family to harm them.'

Naturally, Twitter/X users found something to band together on in this senseless and vicious attack.

We agree that innocent children being murdered out of irrational fears due to their ethnicity or religion is absolutely abhorrent. We cannot condemn what was done to this little boy strongly enough. What makes it all the more heartbreaking is that the boy's father stated that Czuba would bring the boy toys. He even built him a tree house and allowed him to swim in a makeshift pool.

It's just that simple.

Naturally, a lot of users have also placed blame on our government leaders and the media for spreading 'hateful propaganda', and some have even made comparisons to the anti-Muslim sentiments that we did see after 9/11.

The full text of Dilley's posts reads:

In America right now there’s a very strong narrative being shoved down our throats that’s one sided.  One that is very reminiscent for myself of post 9-11 terror rhetoric. That is something I personally am bothered by and I find very worrisome due to how it previously emboldened a population of hate.   We need moral clarity and critical thinking, this is v v sadge

Regardless of where you land on this, that little boy should still be alive today.

Reportedly, his last words to his mother were 'Mom, I'm fine.' Our hearts and prayers here at Twitchy go out to this little boy and his family and friends.

***

