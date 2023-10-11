'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't...
John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in...
We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be...
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a...
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders...
Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Democrats: Who Knew So Many on Our Side Are Anti-Semites?
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left

Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his hiding place

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 11, 2023
Twitter

If you're a member of Hamas, you don't want to be in Gaza right now. Those Israeli air strikes can be brutal.

Speaking of Hamas, its leader Khalid Mashal gave a speech Tuesday rallying Muslims in neighboring countries to offer up their "blood and souls" next Friday in the fight for Palestine.

Advertisement

The poster, an ex-Muslim who says he's now a follower of Christ, translated for us:

Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following:

1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood”, he said this will send a message of rage to Zionists and to America

2. He asked for financial help from all Muslims around the world; to help with their money, he called it “Financial Jihad”. He asked Muslims to give to the fighters of Gaza in order to compensate them for the destruction

3. He asked political pressure, from Muslim leaders and Muslim nations, to stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza

4. The most important thing: He asked all Muslims around the world to carry Jihad by their souls; to fight and be martyrs for Al-Aqsa. 

He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means. He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spell their blood on the land of Palestine.

 These are his final words: 

Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine]

Recommended

Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time
Laura W.
Advertisement

Where's his helmet? Even Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows enough to wear combat fatigues 24/7.

Advertisement

Hopefully, the Muslims of the world are seeing what's happening in Gaza right now and won't be in the mood for jihad.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS JIHAD QATAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time
Laura W.
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage by 5 Hamas fighters
Laura W.
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker
justmindy
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4 years ago
Doug P.
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
Aaron Walker
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well for them
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time Laura W.
Advertisement