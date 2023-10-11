Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his hiding place

If you're a member of Hamas, you don't want to be in Gaza right now. Those Israeli air strikes can be brutal.

Speaking of Hamas, its leader Khalid Mashal gave a speech Tuesday rallying Muslims in neighboring countries to offer up their "blood and souls" next Friday in the fight for Palestine.

The poster, an ex-Muslim who says he's now a follower of Christ, translated for us:

Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following: 1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood”, he said this will send a message of rage to Zionists and to America 2. He asked for financial help from all Muslims around the world; to help with their money, he called it “Financial Jihad”. He asked Muslims to give to the fighters of Gaza in order to compensate them for the destruction 3. He asked political pressure, from Muslim leaders and Muslim nations, to stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza 4. The most important thing: He asked all Muslims around the world to carry Jihad by their souls; to fight and be martyrs for Al-Aqsa. He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means. He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spell their blood on the land of Palestine. These are his final words: Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine]

Where's his helmet? Even Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows enough to wear combat fatigues 24/7.

Hopefully, the Muslims of the world are seeing what's happening in Gaza right now and won't be in the mood for jihad.

***