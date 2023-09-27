Harry Sisson's birthday wish goes HILARIOUSLY awry

Y'all know we are no strangers to Harry Sissy - oops, SISSON - so naturally on his 21st birthday, we gotta cover it! Harry turned 21 today, and we'll give you three guesses as to what he wished for, but you'll only need one.

Advertisement

Take a look:

I just turned 21 years old. The only birthday present I want is for you to vote for President Biden and Democrats in 2024! pic.twitter.com/xbEjU7iGtu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 27, 2023

Are you at all shocked that the Boy Wonder, a paid Democrat shill, is wishing for more Democrats? This is probably the easiest, albeit only job he's ever had. True to form, X stepped up to wish him a happy birthday, and it's glorious.

Go get drunk like a normal 21-year-old https://t.co/YJL0lF1YfN — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 27, 2023

Right?? Just be normal for once, kid.

What's it like turning 21 but not going through puberty yet? — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) September 27, 2023

HAHAHA! Ok, that's pretty good.

From how incoherent your posts have been for the last year I assumed you were of drinking age at least since 2022. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) September 27, 2023

Congratulations. You're no longer a stupid kid. Now you're a stupid adult. https://t.co/zbny6UZIV0 — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@sayitnspinit) September 27, 2023

Some things never change.

I am also 21 years old! The only present I ask of you is to stop shilling for dementia-riddled octogenarians who authorize the demographic invasion of our country and the weaponization of every institution against its political enemies! https://t.co/K0fb2VpeSz pic.twitter.com/YeFOB7Pzjm — America First Zoomer (Pat) (@MAGAlord2024) September 27, 2023

A glimmer of hope for the younger generations! Seems Harry may not be too popular among his own peers. Womp Womp.

Happy birthday! For this next year, consider a resolution to not make any more false bomb threats for attention. It’s terrible optics. — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) September 27, 2023

Whoopsie! We here at Twitchy have covered his 'bomb threat', so if you're curious, check it out!

I’m guessing this wish bombed. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) September 27, 2023

We can't stop laughing!

It's your big day & you are sitting in a wierdly decorated basement fantasizing about an 80 year old man.



Sounds like a typical Gen Z day. — Rlph (@BlnrRlph) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Can you imagine a more depressing birthday? Sheesh.

Looking forward to helping disappoint you for your birthday. https://t.co/b7HByBChIK — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 27, 2023

President Biden isn’t making it to the 2024 Presidential Election. Happy Birthday. https://t.co/RfTm4akjwu — David_Jay (@ProudUSANJNY) September 27, 2023

Ain't that the truth? Support for Biden as the Democrat nominee is TANKING, even among his own base.

Happy birthday, kiddo, but don't hold your breath for that wish to come true.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!