Harry Sisson's birthday wish goes HILARIOUSLY awry

Laura W.  |  9:40 PM on September 27, 2023
Y'all know we are no strangers to Harry Sissy - oops, SISSON - so naturally on his 21st birthday, we gotta cover it! Harry turned 21 today, and we'll give you three guesses as to what he wished for, but you'll only need one. 

Take a look:

Are you at all shocked that the Boy Wonder, a paid Democrat shill, is wishing for more Democrats? This is probably the easiest, albeit only job he's ever had. True to form, X stepped up to wish him a happy birthday, and it's glorious.

Right?? Just be normal for once, kid.

HAHAHA! Ok, that's pretty good. 

Some things never change.

A glimmer of hope for the younger generations! Seems Harry may not be too popular among his own peers. Womp Womp.

Whoopsie! We here at Twitchy have covered his 'bomb threat', so if you're curious, check it out!

We can't stop laughing!

Can you imagine a more depressing birthday? Sheesh.

Ain't that the truth? Support for Biden as the Democrat nominee is TANKING, even among his own base. 

Happy birthday, kiddo, but don't hold your breath for that wish to come true.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIRTHDAY DEMOCRATS

