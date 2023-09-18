UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy

A vigil was held last night for LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot execution-style inside his patrol car. At the time we covered the story here at Twitchy, there were no suspects and no arrests had been made. That all changed last night when the alleged suspect was caught while attending the vigil.

Advertisement

Watch:

I'm told that the suspect arrested in the murder of Dep. Ryan Clinkunbroomer attended the vigil in Palmdale last night. Video of the apprehension here https://t.co/cL7KgPWJiq — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 18, 2023

Some stills from that video - LASD was not taking chances; a dark gray Corolla; smoke was coming out of that window where the screen is busted out. pic.twitter.com/xl162B5nDp — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 18, 2023

Then he came out and they had him take his shirt off before walking backwards to deputies. (Screenshots enhanced for visibility) pic.twitter.com/BBbNHcjLcP — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 18, 2023

The LASD live-streamed their press conference this morning on their social media pages. You can watch on their YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook pages.

Historically & psychologically speaking, serial killers often show up at such locations to relive the “thrill” of the crime. So authorities are typically prepared to catch them attending vigils & funerals, etc. They can’t help themselves. 😬 — Hbomb trains dogs, sings blues & loves America (@thedoggyllama) September 18, 2023

Yep, this is EXTREMELY common. Now, we cannot make a determination as of yet that this guy is a 'serial killer', but the point still stands. He wanted to see firsthand the damage he'd wrought among family and loved ones. Not the smartest idea, but definitely good for the police searching for him.

Great to hear you have been able to bring someone in so soon,sending prayers for all of you💙 — Billie-jo Drage (@drage_billie) September 18, 2023

Prayers indeed.

My condolences for this horrific act of violence against our finest protectors. God bless all of U 4 what you do daily & the sacrifices you make keeping the public safe everyday. My ❤️is broken over this please know most people respect, admire and thank you for what you do. — USAGigi@SFbay (@Love4America) September 18, 2023

Warmest condolences to his family and all the lives he touched 🥺💔💔💔🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️ — Francisco X. Perez (@FXPEREZ) September 18, 2023

Praying they have their man and he's prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/VNtJJdPVsQ — Ray Dietrich (@redvoiceray) September 18, 2023

Posts of love, support, and prayer are continuing to roll in. Our hearts and minds here at Twitchy are still with Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's family and friends.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!