Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps...
Are state-run grocery stores next?
Biden's DOJ at work: Pro-lifers convicted for blocking abortion clinic entrance, face 11...
Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he...
IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ......
Stephen King DRAGGED for taking BATS**T insane to a whole new LEVEL in...
Check out what Kamala Harris is REALLY concerned about 'protecting' ... (watch)
'Feels like these people have never experienced adulthood': Climate activists host party t...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS for 'violating his rights as a taxpayer' and...
Twitter/X fact-checks TF out of Democrats claiming inflation has fallen because 'Bidenomic...
Katie Pavlich and others just level Chuck Schumer for 'dumbing down' Senate dress...
NO BUENO! Martha Bueno's hot take on Americans 'not wanting immigrants' does NOT...
FOUND IT! We've discovered the EVIL culprit behind the missing F-35 annnd ROFL...
Molly Jong-Fast and other Lefties claim Kamala Harris is Democrats' SECRET WEAPON in...

UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on September 18, 2023
LASD Twitter

A vigil was held last night for LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was shot execution-style inside his patrol car. At the time we covered the story here at Twitchy, there were no suspects and no arrests had been made. That all changed last night when the alleged suspect was caught while attending the vigil. 

Advertisement

Watch:

The LASD live-streamed their press conference this morning on their social media pages. You can watch on their YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook pages.

Yep, this is EXTREMELY common. Now, we cannot make a determination as of yet that this guy is a 'serial killer', but the point still stands. He wanted to see firsthand the damage he'd wrought among family and loved ones. Not the smartest idea, but definitely good for the police searching for him. 

Recommended

Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Prayers indeed.

Posts of love, support, and prayer are continuing to roll in. Our hearts and minds here at Twitchy are still with Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's family and friends. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake
Grateful Calvin
Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he dresses and comments are GOLD
Sam J.
IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ... Again
ArtistAngie
Are state-run grocery stores next?
Laura W.
Katie Pavlich and others just level Chuck Schumer for 'dumbing down' Senate dress code for Lurch
Sam J.
Stephen King DRAGGED for taking BATS**T insane to a whole new LEVEL in new book blaming Trump for COVID
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake Grateful Calvin
Advertisement