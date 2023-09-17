HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department was ambushed and randomly shot in the back of the head while in his patrol car in Palmdale, CA Saturday evening.

BREAKING: Per law enforcement sources, a L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy was ambushed and shot in the back of his head while in his patrol car in Palmdale this evening. Deputy taken to hospital, status unknown. Suspect or suspects outstanding. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2023

Per security video of the ambush shared w/ me by multiple law enforcement sources, a black car pulls up alongside the LASD deputy’s vehicle at red light. You can’t see shots fired, but the black vehicle then drives away, deputy’s vehicle slowly rolls forward, then comes to stop. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2023

Tragically, the 30-year-old deputy has died, @LASDHQ confirms. Ambushed and murdered in his patrol car. Suspect/suspects still outstanding. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2023

Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old and an eight-year veteran of the LASD. He served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities with absolute distinction. He transferred to Palmdale station in July 2018. And has been a field training officer for 1 1/2 years. — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

The words of love, support, and prayer have been overwhelming. We will let some of them speak for themselves.

Rest In Peace my brother. You were way too young and served your community. I’m praying for you. — Cris 🇺🇸 (@TexSo22) September 17, 2023

Terrible news. Prayers up to the family. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) September 17, 2023

This is terrible. My best wishes and solidarity to the officer’s family, friends, and partners. He was a gallant and devoted officer who risked his life to secure and serve. May he be respected and cherished. 💐 — Shivam Kahar (@ishivamkahar) September 17, 2023

These things don't happen in a bubble, as we all know. That said, the politics that helped lead to this are not for this particular story. Now is the time for reflection and remembrance.

The Joker is winning in real life in our cities in America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

Even Elon Musk himself shared his view on the situation, and he's not wrong.

We will use all of our resources to bring the suspects responsible for the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer to justice.



Anybody who witnessed anything, especially in the area of Sierra Highway around 6 PM, please call Homicide at 323-890-5500, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800 222 tips. — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

As of this writing, a suspect has not been detained, so if anyone has any information, please contact CrimeStoppers or the LASD homicide department at the numbers in the above tweet.

