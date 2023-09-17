And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the...
HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car

Laura W.  |  8:15 AM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department was ambushed and randomly shot in the back of the head while in his patrol car in Palmdale, CA Saturday evening.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

The words of love, support, and prayer have been overwhelming. We will let some of them speak for themselves.

These things don't happen in a bubble, as we all know. That said, the politics that helped lead to this are not for this particular story. Now is the time for reflection and remembrance.

Even Elon Musk himself shared his view on the situation, and he's not wrong.

As of this writing, a suspect has not been detained, so if anyone has any information, please contact CrimeStoppers or the LASD homicide department at the numbers in the above tweet. 

***

