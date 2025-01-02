Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four Years Too Late

The FBI has just released new video of the person suspected of placing pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC buildings in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021. They’re also revealing the person’s height and the type of shoes the person was wearing. This oddly-timed info dump has many posters suspicious as to why it took so long to be released.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Brand new footage has been released of the J6 pipe b*mber that the FBI has refused to locate. pic.twitter.com/UlAsN4DfKq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 2, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: The FBI has just released footage of the RNC and DNC January 6th “pipe bomber” FOUR YEARS later



Why now? Why have they been hiding this for so long?



DC is supposed to be the most secure city in the United States, but somehow, the FBI has no real leads on who this… pic.twitter.com/hRpKHyPMun — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 2, 2025

Posters are asking why this all being released now, four years after the fact? They think it has something to do with President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Kash Patel.

They explain here.

Are they trying to get ahead of this because they know in 18 days everything is going to be busted wide open? I can’t figure out any other reason for them to release this now — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) January 3, 2025

Kash is going to get in and immediately call them out for hiding things, so they’re trying to quietly releasing things while people are distracted.



This will hardly be a blip on legacy media’s radar due to this intense news cycle. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025

Kash will start a painstaking uphill battle, but he will win, and with that we will win, too. — Csaba Gulyas 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@csgulyas) January 3, 2025

Others think the FBI could still be sitting on more details related to this unsolved case. But, how would we ever know?

After 4 years, that’s the best they have? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 2, 2025

We don’t know what they “have,” because they keep hiding it from us.



Why did it take them FOUR YEARS to release this? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 2, 2025

And of course the next question is what else is still being hidden — Donald Morgan Jr. (@donaldmorganjr) January 3, 2025

Many are asking what good does it serve to release all this now? Releasing it four years ago would have increased the chances of the person being caught.

What was so secret about that clip, they could have released that on day one — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 2, 2025

It took our FBI four years to find out how tall they were and what type of shoes they wore? We are so screwed. — MAGA Michele (@thewalkerseven) January 2, 2025

looks like an FBI agent in a hoodie. — SovrnInsurgent (@SovrnInsurgent) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

They know who did it, pretty certain the person who planted the “bombs” wore an FBI shield during the day.



The most heavily surveilled city in the U.S. and they can’t find the person. Right. — Sparky, Abortion Abolitionist🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@ASparkofInnova1) January 2, 2025

Again, this was 4 years ago, and they just now release this as Biden stumbles out the door. — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) January 2, 2025

Of course, by not being forthright with the public only feeds observers’ suspicions this is really an inside job by the FBI and the person in the video is either an agent or asset of the department. Hopefully, we’ll get answers if Kash Patel gets confirmed.