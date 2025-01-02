Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four Years Too Late

Hand in Hand: Joe Biden Awards Liz Cheney Presidential Citizens Medal in ‘Gripping’...
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

The FBI has just released new video of the person suspected of placing pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC buildings in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021. They’re also revealing the person’s height and the type of shoes the person was wearing. This oddly-timed info dump has many posters suspicious as to why it took so long to be released.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Posters are asking why this all being released now, four years after the fact? They think it has something to do with President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Kash Patel.

They explain here.

Others think the FBI could still be sitting on more details related to this unsolved case. But, how would we ever know?

Many are asking what good does it serve to release all this now? Releasing it four years ago would have increased the chances of the person being caught.

Of course, by not being forthright with the public only feeds observers’ suspicions this is really an inside job by the FBI and the person in the video is either an agent or asset of the department. Hopefully, we’ll get answers if Kash Patel gets confirmed.

