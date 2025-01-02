News Is Hitting: Kamala Harris Is Coming Back From the Dead

AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitter

We don't know who this woman is or if she has a large following. We do know from her own telling that she's been laying low ever since November 4, but she just had to post that the news is hitting that Kamala Harris is coming back from the dead, so good for you for keeping hope alive. We also don't know who the Mr. Gardner is whom she thanks, but apparently he has some evidence that the Harris campaign got cheated and Donald Trump stole the election. But it's not over yet … the electoral votes have yet to be certified.

So there's a lot we don't know about this video, but we know that being called an election denier is about the worst thing you can be called. She sounds like an election denier — a very happy, hopeful election denier.

She heard them discussing on CNN on New Year's Day that things were turning around. We missed that segment.

The 2020 election was totally on the up-and-up, but they cheated somehow during the 2024 election. They had the trap laid.

Let's check back with her on January 20.

They don't even come up with any example of how this is supposed to happen; as we reported, there are a lot of election deniers who still think Trump lost and there's something darker going on. What that is, no one can say.

She did come out and talk to her staffers in that video where everyone swore she looked drunk. She didn't look like she was claiming victory, though.

***

Tags: ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS

