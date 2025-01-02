News Is Hitting: Kamala Harris Is Coming Back From the Dead

We don't know who this woman is or if she has a large following. We do know from her own telling that she's been laying low ever since November 4, but she just had to post that the news is hitting that Kamala Harris is coming back from the dead, so good for you for keeping hope alive. We also don't know who the Mr. Gardner is whom she thanks, but apparently he has some evidence that the Harris campaign got cheated and Donald Trump stole the election. But it's not over yet … the electoral votes have yet to be certified.

So there's a lot we don't know about this video, but we know that being called an election denier is about the worst thing you can be called. She sounds like an election denier — a very happy, hopeful election denier.

MAGA, brace yourselves because Mamala is coming back to be our next president. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/a5bAJAE7Vt — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

She heard them discussing on CNN on New Year's Day that things were turning around. We missed that segment.

The 2020 election was totally on the up-and-up, but they cheated somehow during the 2024 election. They had the trap laid.

Oh well if CNN said it, it must be true. It’s not like them to lie — FL_Stephen (@Mr_FL_Stephen) January 1, 2025

CNN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tamela Jaeger (@TamelaJaeger) January 1, 2025

Her first mistake "I heard it on CNN" — Get Off My Lawn (@GetOff_MyLawn) January 1, 2025

Bless her heart. — Anne Bluntzer (@AnneBluntzer) January 2, 2025

Aren't these the same people that said stolen elections are a conspiracy theory? — Cris Midnytrydr (@Lyric_Patriot_) January 2, 2025

This is quite sad on multiple levels. — Andrew Gilmer (@AndrewGilmerUS) January 2, 2025

Let's check back with her on January 20.

I've seen multiple videos claiming this.



They never explain exactly how this will happen, but they are celebrating like it's a certainty, lol. — Abel (@BangerangRufio2) January 2, 2025

The delusion is strong with her. — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) January 2, 2025

I just heard Trump is going to jail for Russian collusion! He is also getting impeached. I also heard he is going to jail for other things based on no evidence! — Shane Schulze (@snazzypaint) January 2, 2025

Who’s the election deniers now? They literally copy everything MAGA says and they were the ones who called us “conspiracy theorists” — Zander (@Newportbeach949) January 1, 2025

They don't even come up with any example of how this is supposed to happen; as we reported, there are a lot of election deniers who still think Trump lost and there's something darker going on. What that is, no one can say.

Yes Kamala, come out to talk to them like how you didn't come out to talk to them when you lost that night and left them hanging — X'er90 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@Thiessen90Xx) January 2, 2025

She did come out and talk to her staffers in that video where everyone swore she looked drunk. She didn't look like she was claiming victory, though.

