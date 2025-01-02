Keith Olbermann Shames MAGA Scum for Going on About the Peril of Illegals

VIP
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitchy

As we'd reported earlier, we were surprised to find ourselves defending CNN's Brian Stelter against an attack from the perpetually unhinged Keith Olbermann. Stelter wasn't Olbermann's only target for his white rage Thursday, though. After the driver who rammed a pickup into a New Year's crowd on Bourbon Steet and the man who detonated a Cybertruck outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas turned out to be American citizens, Olbermann wanted MAGA scum to go on about the dangers of illegal immigration and "foreigners."

Embrace the power of "and" — we can go on about homegrown threats while not ignoring the rapes and murders committed by illegal aliens. They're both bad. 

MAGA are the scum; the truck detonator and the guy with the ISIS flag who drove into a crowd are just "suspects."

His TDS precludes him from expressing sorrow about the mass deaths, huh?

So yes, we MAGA scum will continue to talk about the perils of unchecked, unvetted illegal immigration.

Yes, plenty of people reminded Olbermann that he had supposedly left X for the lush green liberal meadows of Bluesky.

Oh, and we have to give a consolation prize to this guy:

If you need to hate someone, hate the Army vet raised in Texas with the ISIS flag on his rented pickup.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEITH OLBERMANN TERRORISM MAGA

