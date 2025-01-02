Keith Olbermann Shames MAGA Scum for Going on About the Peril of Illegals

As we'd reported earlier, we were surprised to find ourselves defending CNN's Brian Stelter against an attack from the perpetually unhinged Keith Olbermann. Stelter wasn't Olbermann's only target for his white rage Thursday, though. After the driver who rammed a pickup into a New Year's crowd on Bourbon Steet and the man who detonated a Cybertruck outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas turned out to be American citizens, Olbermann wanted MAGA scum to go on about the dangers of illegal immigration and "foreigners."

So the suspects in the likely suicide-attacks-bombings-terrorism in Las Vegas and New Orleans were active or former U.S. military but go on about the peril from immigrants and foreigners, MAGA Scum — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 2, 2025

Hey Keith....you still here? — N2 Rotation (@BlisteredSkies) January 2, 2025

Embrace the power of "and" — we can go on about homegrown threats while not ignoring the rapes and murders committed by illegal aliens. They're both bad.

They were who they were. Just because they aren't who you thought they should be doesn't mean there's no danger from criminal illegal aliens.



Work on carrying more than one thought in your head at the same time, Olbermann. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 2, 2025

The two aren't mutually exclusive. — BitterSweet (@KristiB81428700) January 2, 2025

people are dead and you're bitching about MAGA. — Tommy Borum † ⚡︎ (@tommyborumjokes) January 2, 2025

MAGA are the scum; the truck detonator and the guy with the ISIS flag who drove into a crowd are just "suspects."

You don’t care about people’s lives at all do you? — TruthHurts (@TruthHurtsTKV) January 2, 2025

It's the ideology, stupid. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) January 2, 2025

Normal folk are capable of at least a couple three thoughts at the same time.



Just sayin. — Pete's Sake (@RightousBro1) January 2, 2025

False relevancy. — Dani (@DannetteGreens2) January 2, 2025

Bro people are dead and you are bitching about MAGA 🤡 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) January 2, 2025

His TDS precludes him from expressing sorrow about the mass deaths, huh?

Literally they never said it was an immigrant. But we did have a woman set on fire by an immigrant and we did have a nursing student raped and killed by an immigrant..etc etc — #1 America First (@FFTopPro) January 2, 2025

So yes, we MAGA scum will continue to talk about the perils of unchecked, unvetted illegal immigration.

Two things can be true, dumbass — Shrimply_Pibbles (@MickC_137) January 2, 2025

Yes, plenty of people reminded Olbermann that he had supposedly left X for the lush green liberal meadows of Bluesky.

Oh, and we have to give a consolation prize to this guy:

The murderer was:



American



Raised in Texas



Army Vet



WHO AM I SUPPOSED TO HATE!?!??! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 1, 2025

The murderer. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 1, 2025

The people and ideology that radicalized him. This is not hard. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) January 2, 2025

He needs to hate. It’s the language of the left. — Richard de los Santos (@ZeusRadls) January 2, 2025

If you need to hate someone, hate the Army vet raised in Texas with the ISIS flag on his rented pickup.

***