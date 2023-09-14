Oh SHOOT! Duckworth called out for pushing deceptive propaganda about the 1994 assault weapons ban

Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families...
Laura W.  |  10:57 AM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane

Yesterday, Sept 13, Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois posted this tweet regarding the so-called 'assault weapon ban' that was enacted in 1994 and was allowed to lapse in 2004. The only problem is that there are SO MANY problems with her statements. 

The most glaring problem with her post is two-fold: 1) the 'ban' didn't actually ban the sale or manufacture of new semiautomatic rifles, you simply couldn't have certain cosmetic features on them such as pistol grips or bayonet lugs and 2) the 'ban' was allowed to lapse with agreement from both sides of the aisle because a prominent DOJ study (and others since then) found no discernible effects on reducing incidents of mass shootings, or gun crimes in general.

Color us completely unsurprised that a Democrat would lie about guns in order to push for gun control! *GASP*

This is correct, as statewide AWBs (assault weapons bans) are being rejected in lower courts as of late (see California). 

It's worth noting that Columbine, easily the most well-known school shooting, occurred during this so-called 'ban' on April 20, 1999.

That said, mass shootings are a statistical rarity in the U.S., despite what Democrats and their media lapdogs would have you believe. It's simply not true that mass shooting incidents 'tripled' after 2004. They're also still more commonly committed with handguns than rifles. 

Of course, Democrat lackeys showed up with the same old tired accusations and hysterical hyperbole. We on the right have proposals that would be both constitutional AND effective at protecting our children. One of the main ones is to eliminate gun-free zones since studies have shown that over 90% of mass shootings occur in these areas.

'Stop turning our children into sitting ducks' is effective, but since it doesn't involve banning any guns, they don't want to hear it. It's not about protecting children for them, it's about taking guns.

The problem with this 'DO SOMETHING' mentality is that it overwhelmingly means 'enact sweeping legislation that wrongly curtails the rights and civil liberties of law-abiding citizens while leaving criminals completely untouched'.

In the past, the knee-jerk cries to 'DO SOMETHING' using the collective force of the federal government has just created more problems than it solved. But as this author stated earlier: it's not about saving or protecting children or reducing mass shootings. It's about control. Plain and simple.

***

Tags: ASSAULT WEAPONS ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN GUN CONTROL SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH

