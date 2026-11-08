Gas Drops Below $4 Right After Dems Sweep Midterms — Trump Predicted the Exact Timing

Voters made it clear 'it's the economy, stupid' during the midterms and apparently the gas pumps were listening.

BREAKING: the national average price of gasoline has fallen below $4 per gallon for the first time since August 10. $3.998/gal and falling, diesel also falling and is poised to fall below $6 soon. — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 8, 2026

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It would have been great if that happened a month ago, actually.

Trump called this back in September: “Right after the election, because they’d like to have it that way… prices will be tumbling downward.” https://t.co/yz7hBY4lMa — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) November 8, 2026

It's almost like he is psychic.

Note price declines come as Ukraine has restarted and even escalated its campaign of targeting Russian refineries. This is because, as explained, prices are related to the war with Iran. — Woofers (@NotWoofers) November 8, 2026

Trump chose to stay the course and that will pay off for the country, but it certainly negatively impacted Republicans in the midterm. — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) November 8, 2026

Voters are sometimes impatient and petulant. The upside is if this continues, maybe it will help Republicans keep the White House in 28.

Gas falls below $4 per gallon for the first time since August, 5 days after the midterms. — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) November 8, 2026

noticed this at the gas station this morning — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 8, 2026

Why? Seriously, why now? — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) November 8, 2026

While it's good for consumers, it's bad because now we have Democrats in the Senate for the next six years.

It’s like rain on your wedding day — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 8, 2026

Almost as if it was rigged the entire time… 🧐 — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) November 8, 2026

Makes you wonder.

on the timing and why: the decline is seasonal mainly and also oil dropping on optimism over a possible deal with Iran — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 8, 2026

Iran should have been made to settle this long ago.

@GasBuddyGuy I just paid $3.33 a gallon in folkston Georgia although it's usually always cheaper — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) November 8, 2026

@GasBuddyGuy And way too late, dems already took advantage of it Also needs to be a lot lower — Electorate (@Elfrom2024) November 8, 2026

Yes, they need to continue to drop and the grocery prices along with them.

@GasBuddyGuy Worth flagging for the CPI read: seasonal factors already expect gasoline to fall into Nov-Dec, so a seasonal drop shrinks after adjustment. The oil/Iran leg is the real disinflation. Diesel is the cleaner tell: it feeds freight and goods prices with a lag. — Traders Of The Realm (@TradingRealms) November 8, 2026

@GasBuddyGuy War is far from over — Individual (@restapai) November 8, 2026

Time will tell.

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