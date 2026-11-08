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Gas Drops Below $4 Right After Dems Sweep Midterms — Trump Predicted the Exact Timing

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Nov 08, 2026 4:20 PM
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Gas Drops Below $4 Right After Dems Sweep Midterms — Trump Predicted the Exact Timing
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Voters made it clear 'it's the economy, stupid' during the midterms and apparently the gas pumps were listening. 

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It would have been great if that happened a month ago, actually. 

It's almost like he is psychic.

Voters are sometimes impatient and petulant. The upside is if this continues, maybe it will help Republicans keep the White House in 28.

While it's good for consumers, it's bad because now we have Democrats in the Senate for the next six years.

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Makes you wonder.

Iran should have been made to settle this long ago. 

Yes, they need to continue to drop and the grocery prices along with them. 

Time will tell. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | ENERGY | IRAN

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