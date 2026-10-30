DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

FAFO: FL Woman Posts Gun Pic Threatening Trump at Daytona Rally—Secret Service at Her Door in Hours

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 12:10 PM
Advertisement
FAFO: FL Woman Posts Gun Pic Threatening Trump at Daytona Rally—Secret Service at Her Door in Hours
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Two different people (that we know of) have attempted to kill President Trump, so the FBI and Secret Service take threats seriously. One Florida woman just messed around and found out.

Advertisement

She was big stuff on the internet all up until the cops arrived and took that mugshot. Now she's crying. OOP!

She looks like she needs a grippy sock vacation.

Recommended
A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING) Aaron Walker Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act Just Mindy
Advertisement

Hope that was worth it.

It's not funny. It doesn't matter who the President is or what party is in power.

Democrats and the media have vilified Republicans to the point people don't see conservatives as people. That's why they think this is acceptable. 

Apparently, she can be very stupid.

Advertisement

How many SSRIs is she prescribed?

Normal people don't make those threats. 

That's how it should be done.



Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FBI | FLORIDA | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING)

A Judge Is Facing Discipline for Her Conduct at a Hearing, and the Transcript Is WILD (LAWSPLAINING)

Aaron Walker
Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act

Brandon Gill Drops the Receipts on Obama’s Sudden ‘Mr. Rogers’ Unity Act

Just Mindy
James O'Keefe Fires Back at Dem Felony Charges After Exposing MN Election Vulnerabilities

James O'Keefe Fires Back at Dem Felony Charges After Exposing MN Election Vulnerabilities

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos