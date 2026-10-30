FAFO: FL Woman Posts Gun Pic Threatening Trump at Daytona Rally—Secret Service at Her Door in Hours

Two different people (that we know of) have attempted to kill President Trump, so the FBI and Secret Service take threats seriously. One Florida woman just messed around and found out.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: A young leftist woman is sitting in JAIL after posting that she'd SH00T President Trump at his Daytona Beach rally TODAY FAFO. She found out. Allison Albro reportedly posted a selfie with the caption: "Going to the trump rally in my city tmr so I can sh⚠️t him with my glock! wish me luck guys!!" Within hours, the Volusia Sheriff's Domestic Security Unit and the Secret Service were at her door She claimed it was a "joke," said she doesn't have a firearm, and said she'd never hurt anyone. Yeah, OK. She's now charged with written threats to k*ll and unlawful use of a communications device. After TWO assassination attempts on Trump, it's all being taken seriously! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2026

She was big stuff on the internet all up until the cops arrived and took that mugshot. Now she's crying. OOP!

Great work, @SecretService. She seems like a nice young person. ‼️‼️ — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 30, 2026

She looks like she needs a grippy sock vacation.

20 years in prison. FAFO — Air Force Dad (@AirForceDad50) October 30, 2026

Hope that was worth it.

Well done. We're long past due holding people responsible for what their big mouths say. She says it was a "Joke" well President Trump is getting the last laugh and you're looking at Federal time. Who's laughing now?????? — R T (@RDog861) October 30, 2026

It's not funny. It doesn't matter who the President is or what party is in power.

Watch yourself before you wreck yourself. FAFO! — Janet 🇺🇲 (@JanetGBello) October 30, 2026

Wherever they get this complex they can just eliminate anyone who doesn’t totally align with their mental illness, we need to find it and put a stop to it STAT???🙄🤦‍♂️ — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) October 30, 2026

Democrats and the media have vilified Republicans to the point people don't see conservatives as people. That's why they think this is acceptable.

Things that morons do. — SR_45-47🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@srivera1965) October 30, 2026

HOW STUPID CAN YOU REALLY BE... YOUR WHOLE LIFE IS NOW A THREAT TO OUR COUNTRY — Mark (@BookofMarkAL) October 30, 2026

Apparently, she can be very stupid.

@EricLDaugh Nice makeup in the 2nd pic. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

@EricLDaugh Look at the eyes... Another deranged leftist who should be in the loony bin. — Andrew 🇺🇸🍊 (@_AndrewMaga) October 30, 2026

@_AndrewMaga It's always the eyes. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2026

How many SSRIs is she prescribed?

@EricLDaugh People who would “never hurt anyone” don’t say they are going to shoot another person, even as a joke. — Jack Henry (@jakdup2) October 30, 2026

Normal people don't make those threats.

@EricLDaugh Lawyer up buttercup. It's about to get ugly. FAFO. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) October 30, 2026

@EricLDaugh Posted it Thursday night and got arrested before the rally even started. Good work by the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the Secret Service 🇺🇸 — Logical Millennial 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@LogcLMillennial) October 30, 2026

That's how it should be done.







Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.