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NYT Bias Exposed: Actual Brain Surgeon Ben Carson Is ‘Mr.’ — Never-Practiced Abdul El-Sayed Is ‘Dr.’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 16, 2026 6:30 PM
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NYT Bias Exposed: Actual Brain Surgeon Ben Carson Is ‘Mr.’ — Never-Practiced Abdul El-Sayed Is ‘Dr.’
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Here's a fun little exercise ... compare how mainstream media addressed Ben Carson vs. how they address Abdul El-Sayed. As a reminder, Ben Carson was a neurosurgeon. He was world renowned and was the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery EVER in the United States. Also, like El-Sayed, he graduated from the University of Michigan. Neat. 

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Abdul El-Sayed, on the other hand has never treated a patient, chose not to do a residency and is not a physician at all

With this in mind, check this out. 

Well, that's strange? Ben Carson was called 'Mr.' or they used his first name whilst Abdul El-Sayed is called 'Dr.'. Maybe because he's a Democrat?

Hopefully, they will explain these style choices very soon.

Isn't that the truth.

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Are they mad Ben Carson is a Black man but chooses to be a conservative Republican and even serve in Trump's administration? 

And like, Dr. Carson operated on people's brains. Put some respect on his name, losers.

They'll lie and expect the public to buy it.

Americans simply don't hate the mainstream media enough.

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Stay tuned to see the NYT pretend this never happened and refuse to answer for this. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BEN SHAPIRO | DONALD TRUMP | MEDIA BIAS | THE NEW YORK TIMES

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