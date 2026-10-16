NYT Bias Exposed: Actual Brain Surgeon Ben Carson Is ‘Mr.’ — Never-Practiced Abdul El-Sayed Is ‘Dr.’

Here's a fun little exercise ... compare how mainstream media addressed Ben Carson vs. how they address Abdul El-Sayed. As a reminder, Ben Carson was a neurosurgeon. He was world renowned and was the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery EVER in the United States. Also, like El-Sayed, he graduated from the University of Michigan. Neat.

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Abdul El-Sayed, on the other hand has never treated a patient, chose not to do a residency and is not a physician at all.

With this in mind, check this out.

Perhaps there are reasons of style policy involved, but reading New York Times coverage of Dr. El-Sayed, and remembering Times 2016 coverage of renowned brain surgeon Ben Carson makes you wonder: Did Carson ever get an MD? https://t.co/E5Ol6LV8Fx — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 16, 2026

Well, that's strange? Ben Carson was called 'Mr.' or they used his first name whilst Abdul El-Sayed is called 'Dr.'. Maybe because he's a Democrat?

Great comparison. I’m sure the NYT spokesman will have an explanation. @NYTimesPR Why is brain surgeon Ben Carson a Mr. while unlicensed med school graduate Abdul el-Sayed is a Dr. Do you know something about Dr. Ben Carson your readers don’t know?? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 16, 2026

Hopefully, they will explain these style choices very soon.

Sometimes bias gives itself away in the most subtle, but telling ways. — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 16, 2026

Isn't that the truth.

Fascinating catch. Perhaps the style policy involved is deference to the Times’ political party & pettiness/hostility toward opponents—especially those seen as demographic turncoats. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2026

Are they mad Ben Carson is a Black man but chooses to be a conservative Republican and even serve in Trump's administration?

Any explanation @nytimes? Unlike Mr. El-Sayed, Dr. Carson was actually licensed to practice medicine. — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 16, 2026

And like, Dr. Carson operated on people's brains. Put some respect on his name, losers.

Obvious bias. Will the Times even try to defend themselves? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 16, 2026

They'll lie and expect the public to buy it.

Pretty simple, really: Dr. Carson isn't an egomaniac whose resume needs propping up, so the Times wanted to knock him down (plus, they hate black conservatives because they won't obey them). Abdul has no accomplishments, so they have to use the title to try to raise him up. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 16, 2026

The @nytimes is a racist organization. Imagine a Black man with an MD? Ha, he's only a Mr. Carson, NOT a Dr. — twindadtwice (@twindadtwice) October 16, 2026

The corporate media is the enemy of the people #arnews — Arkyhog (@Arkyhog) October 16, 2026

Americans simply don't hate the mainstream media enough.

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Democrats do not recognize excellence. That is their problem. Democrats are a mediocre type of people. As a matter of fact Democrats work hard to destroy excellence in humanity. — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) October 16, 2026

This is fascinating. You have one of the most renowned brain surgeons in the world . . . and he is simply, "Mr" in the New York Times. — Kirk Walden (@KirkWalden) October 16, 2026

Stay tuned to see the NYT pretend this never happened and refuse to answer for this.

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