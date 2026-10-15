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YIKES: El-Sayed's Sis Wrote Fanfic Calling Slaughter of Jews ‘The Most Beautiful Day of My Life’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 15, 2026 8:30 PM
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YIKES: El-Sayed's Sis Wrote Fanfic Calling Slaughter of Jews ‘The Most Beautiful Day of My Life’
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed should not be a thing. There shouldn't be a chance in Hades he is elected to a public office in the United States. Unfortunately, that's not the case, and so we have to talk about this terrorist sympathizer every day. 

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Yesterday, he was very upset a reporter questioned his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. This interview with his sister is one of the reasons people keep asking the questions.

Maybe if his sister wasn't a psycho writing books about the 'Final Intifada', people wouldn't think they are basically jihadists. 

Perhaps, one day people will wake up and recognize what the final goal of Islam is. 

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Is there a way to collectively shake the people of Michigan and wake them out of this stupor?

Can we return to the good old days when terrorist sympathizers were in jail and away from the American public. 

Well, that's because she is a monster and the woman who gave birth to her and Abdul is also a terrible person.

They certainly don't belong in public office. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS

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