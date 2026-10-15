YIKES: El-Sayed's Sis Wrote Fanfic Calling Slaughter of Jews ‘The Most Beautiful Day of My Life’

Abdul El-Sayed should not be a thing. There shouldn't be a chance in Hades he is elected to a public office in the United States. Unfortunately, that's not the case, and so we have to talk about this terrorist sympathizer every day.

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Abdul El-Sayed’s sister, Eman Abdelhadi, imagines a future October 7 in her disturbing fiction novel about the “Final Intifada.” “It was a mass insurrection” “It was the most beautiful day of my life.” https://t.co/cnqccNb1hn — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 15, 2026

Yesterday, he was very upset a reporter questioned his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. This interview with his sister is one of the reasons people keep asking the questions.

Maybe if his sister wasn't a psycho writing books about the 'Final Intifada', people wouldn't think they are basically jihadists.

Sickening. — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) October 15, 2026

It runs in the family. El-Sated's sister fantasizes, inspired by Islam's "prophecy", that the killing of the Jews in Israel is the path to universalism for Islam, the final intifada. — Iconoclast (@AlispeaksX) October 15, 2026

Perhaps, one day people will wake up and recognize what the final goal of Islam is.

Just because Abdul's sister writes fan fiction about committing genocide against the Jews doesn't mean Abdul supports terrorists — Jake Chapman 🇺🇸🚀 ✨🇺🇸 (@vc) October 15, 2026

This is what you’d be voting for if you vote for @AbdulElSayed — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) October 15, 2026

Is there a way to collectively shake the people of Michigan and wake them out of this stupor?

How are these people even in our country — Av Michal אביגיל מיכל (@avygal) October 15, 2026

Can we return to the good old days when terrorist sympathizers were in jail and away from the American public.

The "Free Palastine" crowd fantasizes of actual genocide while gaslighting the world that Israel is evil... — Dr.Karp4POTUS (@BuyZecNeverSell) October 15, 2026

Vile and devoid of any semblance of humanity! — Albert Balido (@AlbertBalido) October 15, 2026

Well, that's because she is a monster and the woman who gave birth to her and Abdul is also a terrible person.

@AdamMilstein They fantasize about genocide against Jews. None of them belong among us. That is not who we are. — MichiganMisfit (@faithbl16308165) October 15, 2026

They certainly don't belong in public office.

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