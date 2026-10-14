DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Katie Zacharia Had No Prep Time After a Cross-Country Move ... Left Still Attacked Her for Being Hot

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 11:16 AM
Advertisement
Katie Zacharia Had No Prep Time After a Cross-Country Move ... Left Still Attacked Her for Being Hot
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Katie Zacharia took tons of heat for her performance during her first press conference. She is a very attractive woman, so right away, the Left claimed she was only hired for her good looks.

Advertisement

Now, we are getting the full story. 

She had to move across the country, barely had time to glance at her briefing materials and had less than 24 hours to prepare. That seems like pertinent information.

Katie Zacharia appeared at the podium to introduce herself as the new White House press secretary Tuesday, but instead sparked questions from some administration allies about whether she was ready to step into one of the world’s most scrutinized jobs.

She read directly from a list of President Trump’s accomplishments, her voice at times halting. The spokeswoman took just three questions before directing the press to speak with the president. She accidentally referred to her husband as “my president.” 

Yes, there were errors, but under the circumstances, that is to be expected.

Recommended
Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him Just Mindy Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe all the critics could give her a day or two to prepare.

Exactly. Democrats act like the Democrats have rocket scientists for press secretaries. Please.

She entered a room full of people who hate her boss and who were ready to criticize her for breathing wrong.

Advertisement

She's attractive and a conservative. Women like her drive the Left insane (well more insane than they already are).

That probably would have been a better idea.

Everyone take a deep breath. Everything will be alright. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics KATIE ZACHARIA | SEAN DAVIS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

Just Mindy
Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Screaming Judge ‘Beyond Furious’ She Wasn’t Informed of Removal of Trees at DC Golf Course

Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Dems Have Come Up 'One Villain Short of a Conspiracy' in the Omar Raid

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Dems Have Come Up 'One Villain Short of a Conspiracy' in the Omar Raid

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos