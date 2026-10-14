Katie Zacharia Had No Prep Time After a Cross-Country Move ... Left Still Attacked Her for Being Hot

Katie Zacharia took tons of heat for her performance during her first press conference. She is a very attractive woman, so right away, the Left claimed she was only hired for her good looks.

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Now, we are getting the full story.

New: Katie Zacharia had less than 24 hours to prepare for her inaugural briefing, as she juggled a cross-country move, and only received briefing materials this morning. https://t.co/FJtb83GyKr — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 13, 2026

She had to move across the country, barely had time to glance at her briefing materials and had less than 24 hours to prepare. That seems like pertinent information.

Katie Zacharia appeared at the podium to introduce herself as the new White House press secretary Tuesday, but instead sparked questions from some administration allies about whether she was ready to step into one of the world’s most scrutinized jobs. She read directly from a list of President Trump’s accomplishments, her voice at times halting. The spokeswoman took just three questions before directing the press to speak with the president. She accidentally referred to her husband as “my president.”

Yes, there were errors, but under the circumstances, that is to be expected.

It’s a tough job. She’ll figure it out and do well. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2026

Maybe all the critics could give her a day or two to prepare.

@seanmdav Sean, c’mon, the bar was set so high by “Circle-back” and “Top of Mind” I’m not sure anyone could succeed! 🤪 — Sejoevia (Joe Wickersham) (@sejoevia) October 14, 2026

Exactly. Democrats act like the Democrats have rocket scientists for press secretaries. Please.

@seanmdav Exactly. It was her first press conference. Sheesh — Skip Aroo (@llambchops) October 14, 2026

@seanmdav she did just fine today too — smith (@fullcontactman) October 14, 2026

@PhilipWegmann She was a little nervous, obviously, but she handled the wolves perty cool. — Operation Round Up (@William1776_47) October 14, 2026

She entered a room full of people who hate her boss and who were ready to criticize her for breathing wrong.

I’m so tired of this being labeled a “rocky” debut. One of, if not the, hardest jobs in DC is WH Press Secretary & I think Katie Zacharia handled it with a grace & poise that’s relatively absent in DC 🔥 Great job @KatieZacharia & screw the haters 🔥 — Javon Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonPrice) October 14, 2026

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She's attractive and a conservative. Women like her drive the Left insane (well more insane than they already are).

Fortunately she's a quick study. — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) October 14, 2026

They should’ve just waited to schedule the press briefing until she was settled in the city and her office. I don’t see a good reason to rush her, they’ve been without a press secretary for a while already. Another week wouldn’t hurt. Pentagon/State don’t even have briefings. — Kristopher Rivera (@kgrivera) October 14, 2026

That probably would have been a better idea.

@PhilipWegmann We've been without a press secretary for a month. Why the rush to put her on the podium with so little time to prepare? — Joe Independent (@JoeIndependent3) October 14, 2026

Everyone take a deep breath. Everything will be alright.

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