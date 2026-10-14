Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

And this is exactly why Democrats cannot be allowed to ever have power again. When they have power, they do things like this to regular people like hard working truck drivers.

Advertisement

.@POTUS: Biden and his weaponized DOJ viciously targeted the Alaskan way of life. Right here in Wasilla, they sent a heavily armed tactical squad to raid the trucking business of Mac Spurlock, who fixed diesel engines so the engines could survive the cold weather and drivers would not get trapped in the cold. The fixes violated the Dumocrats’ Green New Scam, so they ARRESTED Mac and many other truckers and charged them with crimes. At @SenDanSullivan's urging, I gave Mac a full and unconditional pardon. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 14, 2026

The Biden Administration accused these truck drivers of modifying their trucks to get around his ridiculous emissions standards. So, they sent thugs to arrest them. This is not the American way.

I want all #NewHampshire know what a scum lapdog @RepGoodlander was at Garland DOJ 30 armed to arrest him for fixing engines to work in the cold Alaska frontier 👇👇 — StarkFreeorDie (@StarkFreeorDie) October 14, 2026

To arrest truck drivers for allegedly 'modifying' their trucks. That is absurd.

Biden's DOJ sent a heavily armed tactical squad to raid the trucking business of Mac Spurlock, 👀 who fixed diesel engines so the engines could survive the cold weather in ALASKA so drivers would not get trapped in the cold.💀 That is extremely excessive!! The real POTUS just pardoned Biden's chosen act of political terrorism. 🫡 — RED BARN NEWS 🇺🇸 (@JasperRoads) October 14, 2026

It's easy to get frustrated with Republicans because this one thing or this other thing didn't get accomplished. That's no excuse not to go vote. This is the kind of thing Democrats do to the little man.

This is the insanity instilled into the free world. If you support it you a communist period... — Mark Jauregui (@MarkWapiti) October 14, 2026

Crooked Joe Biden is an immoral moron. — SUPER CEMENT ©™ 🇺🇸 (@REALSUPERCEMENT) October 14, 2026

As are most Democrats. Keep that straight.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS I am enjoying these rallies. It puts regional issues on the air and introduces the leadership of these states. This was a great story from Alaska. — Hayburner (@hayburner49) October 14, 2026

People need to know about these stories.

@RapidResponse47 @Republicans @POTUS Hard to imagine how dangerous a diesel engine in limp mode can be in a cold hostile environment. He makes a great point and the whole diesel motor emissions fiasco has to be reassessed at every level from design and operation to regulation and enforcement. — Greg McKelvey (@kelv50508) October 14, 2026

And leave hard working people alone.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS An armed tactical squad for a guy keeping diesel trucks running in Alaska winters. That's what Biden's DOJ thought was a threat. — American™ (@1776_13) October 14, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, Americans going to work and not collecting welfare is very strange to Democrats. So strange they view it as threatening.

@RapidResponse47 @POTUS Democrats arrested truck mechanics in Alaska for repairing truck engines?? @TheDemocrats are truly 100% communist! — Shuttrbg7 (@Shuttrbg2308) October 14, 2026

If Republicans and like minded independents don't vote, the Democrats will be back in charge.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.