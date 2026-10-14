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Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 10:45 AM
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Biden Sent SWAT After a Guy Who Fixed Trucks to Survive Alaskan Cold, So Trump Just Pardoned Him
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

And this is exactly why Democrats cannot be allowed to ever have power again. When they have power, they do things like this to regular people like hard working truck drivers.

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The Biden Administration accused these truck drivers of modifying their trucks to get around his ridiculous emissions standards. So, they sent thugs to arrest them. This is not the American way.

To arrest truck drivers for allegedly 'modifying' their trucks. That is absurd.

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It's easy to get frustrated with Republicans because this one thing or this other thing didn't get accomplished. That's no excuse not to go vote. This is the kind of thing Democrats do to the little man.

As are most Democrats. Keep that straight.

People need to know about these stories.

And leave hard working people alone.

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Apparently, Americans going to work and not collecting welfare is very strange to Democrats. So strange they view it as threatening. 

If Republicans and like minded independents don't vote, the Democrats will be back in charge. 

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News Topics ALASKA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | JOE BIDEN | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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