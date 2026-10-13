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Ziwe Cooked Hasan Piker So Thoroughly He Didn’t Even Realize He Was the Meal

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 3:30 PM
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Ziwe Cooked Hasan Piker So Thoroughly He Didn’t Even Realize He Was the Meal
Hasan Piker

Hasan Piker did a bit of a satire interview with a woman named Ziwe. It was to be a softball interview really meant for entertainment and not as a 'gotcha' session. That's not how it went.

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First, Ziwe made fun of him for his 'capitalist blood in the street' nonsense while also attending the Oscars.

She needs to interview Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed next.

She also made fun of his stupid suit and his self-deprecating 'slut' comment. 

Mostly because he's dumb. 

Because he's mostly vapid and the left just hypes him up.

He's also way more clever in his own mind than he actually is. 

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Bless his heart.

In other words, she made him look like exactly what he is.

He's too arrogant for his own good.

Hasan is a coddled, nepo-nephew who the Left handles with kid gloves in deference to his Uncle Cenk. He isn't particularly smart or well spoken. He's certainly not quick on his feet. 

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He was exposed. 

Justice for Kaya.

He's a clown.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENTERTAINMENT | HASAN PIKER | HOLLYWOOD | SOCIALISM

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