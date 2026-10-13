Ziwe Cooked Hasan Piker So Thoroughly He Didn’t Even Realize He Was the Meal

Hasan Piker did a bit of a satire interview with a woman named Ziwe. It was to be a softball interview really meant for entertainment and not as a 'gotcha' session. That's not how it went.

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Ziwe grills Hasan Piker over his champagne socialism https://t.co/72GUZsPB7Y — yeet (@Awk20000) October 12, 2026

First, Ziwe made fun of him for his 'capitalist blood in the street' nonsense while also attending the Oscars.

“you once said let the streets soak in red capitalist blood. how were the oscar parties this year?” whack him again omg — emilie (@emiliepfrank) October 12, 2026

She needs to interview Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed next.

In less than two minutes, Ziwe cooks Hasan Piker more thoroughly than 1,000 MAGA influencers and 2,000 more irrelevant cable news segments. https://t.co/EYAlnsd7Qc — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) October 12, 2026

She also made fun of his stupid suit and his self-deprecating 'slut' comment.

@Awk20000 His "slut" jokes never land, do they? https://t.co/Oq8h7SUHkY — Hasan's Old Tweets (@HasansOldTweets) October 12, 2026

Mostly because he's dumb.

@Awk20000 This was a fixed interview and he somehow made himself look stupid — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) October 12, 2026

Because he's mostly vapid and the left just hypes him up.

He's also way more clever in his own mind than he actually is.

@Awk20000 He can’t fight back because she out ranks him in the sex-racial hierarchy .😭😭😭 — Geo (@geohussni) October 12, 2026

Bless his heart.

@Awk20000 "jokes on you CHUDS she only made him look like a retarded racist misogynistic pig as a joke" -Probably a real comment somewhere — goob (@jak72007) October 12, 2026

In other words, she made him look like exactly what he is.

@Awk20000 You can tell he knows he supposed to laugh at himself and roll with it but he can’t quite bring himself to do it — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) October 12, 2026

He's too arrogant for his own good.

@Awk20000 This was such a bad idea on his part. You need thick skin, a sense of humor and irony, and confidence to be able to pull off what he tried to pull off with this interview…. and he did not pull it off lmao — definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) October 13, 2026

Hasan is a coddled, nepo-nephew who the Left handles with kid gloves in deference to his Uncle Cenk. He isn't particularly smart or well spoken. He's certainly not quick on his feet.

@Awk20000 hasan and his vanity didn't realize that the interviewer doesn't really liked him. she got him hook, line, and sinker 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uSMxg4Jbr9 — Yisan (@00yisan) October 12, 2026

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@Awk20000 He’s just not built for it, he doesn’t have the wit for this type of thing. — SonOfGondor (@SonOfGondor01) October 12, 2026

He was exposed.

@Awk20000 I don't know who this girl is but she's great. She fried him. I hope he didn't take it out on Kaya afterwards https://t.co/TrsKTB0dkp — Hebdon 🇮🇱 (@ko_amarti) October 12, 2026

Justice for Kaya.

@Awk20000 Ranting about the working class from a multimillion-dollar mansion only works until a comedian puts you on the spot. Don't be fooled, this was a collaborative effort by both people to trivialize Hasan's radical takes. — Tacos For Freedom (@Tacos4all94) October 12, 2026

@Awk20000 The useful idiot takes himself so seriously... https://t.co/avNZzr4x8R — Tracy (@MTweetingGreatA) October 12, 2026

He's a clown.

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