Zohran Lights Up the Sky: Fans Praise Him for 'FREE' Macy’s Fireworks Show He Doesn't Pay For or Produce

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justmindy
justmindy | 4:32 PM on July 03, 2026
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

Everything good that happens in New York City these days is suddenly credited to Zohran Mamdani apparently. 

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Congratulations. There is just a little caveat to add.

So, Mamdani is giving away tickets to a fireworks show paid for and produced by one of those big, bad corporations.

It's just like a Commie to take advantage of the work of others. Some things never change.

Anything good must belong to Zohran.

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It's almost like Mamdani's supporters aren't that smart and don't understand how the world works. 

Oh, those nasty corporatists!

Also, pointing out the facts to Mamdani supporters gets them very upset. 

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Here comes the 'well, actually' crew.

One thing Mamdani's supporters are is persistent. 

Literally, his supporters would believe that nonsense. 

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