Zohran Lights Up the Sky: Fans Praise Him for 'FREE' Macy’s Fireworks Show He Doesn't Pay For or Produce

Everything good that happens in New York City these days is suddenly credited to Zohran Mamdani apparently.

Won tickets to Zohran's free NYC fireworks lottery 😌 pic.twitter.com/PHnvcrR7Ui — umichvoter (@umichvoter) July 2, 2026

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Congratulations. There is just a little caveat to add.

By “Zohran’s” do you mean the Macy’s Fireworks that are literally bought, paid for, and produced by a corporate sponsor? https://t.co/OIT7MjNfd8 — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 2, 2026

So, Mamdani is giving away tickets to a fireworks show paid for and produced by one of those big, bad corporations.

It's just like a Commie to take advantage of the work of others. Some things never change.

This is the commie Mamdanistas new shtick of giving him credit for things he has literally nothing to do with because they have no idea how anything in society actually works but it must be the commie government that did it https://t.co/QPuBtrMsIQ — Jawndhi (@jawndhi) July 3, 2026

Anything good must belong to Zohran.

Here is another example of people insisting that something that has happened every year for decades is because of Mamdani. When people insist on doing this, it undermines the credibility of other arguments they make. https://t.co/zihOUrN0Hw — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 3, 2026

It's almost like Mamdani's supporters aren't that smart and don't understand how the world works.

“Free fireworks” THEYRE FIREWORKS THEYRE ALWAYS FREE — Coury Brand Ismael Francis ✝️ 🇩🇴 (@Catholic_lsmaeI) July 3, 2026

Free to watch? Absolutely.



Free to produce? Never has been at that scale. Someone has to pay for it.



The city doesn’t cover that cost, which goes into the millions of dollars. Macy’s does it as a promotional event. — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 3, 2026

Oh, those nasty corporatists!

Why would I do that? I don’t always go to see fireworks in person on the 4th, but when I have gone, it’s been the Macy’s fireworks going back to before Mamdani was born (also before Andrew Cuomo was in politics and before his father was governor). — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 3, 2026

Also, pointing out the facts to Mamdani supporters gets them very upset.

Actually, the Mayor’s office organized a lottery to distribute prime viewing spots on city property for the Macy’s fireworks show. https://t.co/0ypFaVZxv3 — Bill Swersey (@swersey) July 3, 2026

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Here comes the 'well, actually' crew.

Just as his predecessor did. Not sure how that makes it “Mamdani’s fireworks.” — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 3, 2026

Dawg he's talking about the ticket lottery which is out of the Mayor's Office — J (@GZNYer) July 3, 2026

One thing Mamdani's supporters are is persistent.

Which was done by at least the prior two mayors. Not something the current mayor created. — (((Jeremy Posner))) (@jmp_nyc) July 3, 2026

Or theyre trying to organize it a bit so its not first come first serve — western_man 🇵🇸 🕊 (@Earnest_Voice) July 3, 2026

Zohran actually makes the fireworks himself. He’s like Gandalf. — Pete Franzese (@PeteFranzese) July 3, 2026

Literally, his supporters would believe that nonsense.

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