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'We Were Hoping It Would Fail': Democrats Grapple With World Cup Triumph Under Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

It's a bit shocking, but the Democrats are actually admitting they are mad the World Cup events are doing so well in the United States. They were hoping it would fail because Trump is President.

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Nothing like rooting against your own country.

The triumph of the World Cup’s first two weeks — boosting the U.S.’s global reputation with sold-out stadiums and few logistical complications — has forced Democrats who had criticized President Donald Trump’s role in preparations to grudgingly reconsider.

“I think that there was a little bit of like liberal wishcasting that this would maybe be a disaster to sort of stick it to Trump,” said Rob Flaherty, the digital Democratic strategist and soccer fan who attended the U.S. group-stage match with Australia. “It hasn’t yet been.”

Why would you want your country to flop? Democrats admit they only want America to win when one of theirs is in the White House.

Boyle’s enthusiasm places him in rare territory. Though other prominent Democrats including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with Mamdani and Sherrill, have all attended games, few among them have been willing to articulate anything that sounds like praise for the authorities putting on the event.

“Let me be clear, my comments are irrespective of the Trump administration. Frankly, his immigration policies for the last year and a half did scare some people off from coming to the United States,” said Boyle. “The credit goes to the local host committees.”

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Some Democrats willing to admit the unmitigated success also had to make it clear he gives no success to Trump ... only the local host committees. 

Of course, Democrats can't act human for even five minutes.

What a nasty way to live.

Every new day is a new reason to hate them.

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It was obvious before they admitted it.

Democrats want everyone to be miserable. 

 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM POLITICO USA WORLD CUP

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