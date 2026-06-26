'We Were Hoping It Would Fail': Democrats Grapple With World Cup Triumph Under Trump

It's a bit shocking, but the Democrats are actually admitting they are mad the World Cup events are doing so well in the United States. They were hoping it would fail because Trump is President.

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Democrats grapple uncomfortably with World Cup success https://t.co/CPU4GKBaQn — POLITICO (@politico) June 26, 2026

Nothing like rooting against your own country.

The triumph of the World Cup’s first two weeks — boosting the U.S.’s global reputation with sold-out stadiums and few logistical complications — has forced Democrats who had criticized President Donald Trump’s role in preparations to grudgingly reconsider. “I think that there was a little bit of like liberal wishcasting that this would maybe be a disaster to sort of stick it to Trump,” said Rob Flaherty, the digital Democratic strategist and soccer fan who attended the U.S. group-stage match with Australia. “It hasn’t yet been.”

Why would you want your country to flop? Democrats admit they only want America to win when one of theirs is in the White House.

Boyle’s enthusiasm places him in rare territory. Though other prominent Democrats including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with Mamdani and Sherrill, have all attended games, few among them have been willing to articulate anything that sounds like praise for the authorities putting on the event. “Let me be clear, my comments are irrespective of the Trump administration. Frankly, his immigration policies for the last year and a half did scare some people off from coming to the United States,” said Boyle. “The credit goes to the local host committees.”

Some Democrats willing to admit the unmitigated success also had to make it clear he gives no success to Trump ... only the local host committees.

Of course, Democrats can't act human for even five minutes.

Democrats when America succeeds at something pic.twitter.com/MFbiMTSP3G — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 26, 2026

Perfect photo. They look like they were sucking on lemons. Nothing like rooting against your own country. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 26, 2026

What a nasty way to live.

They are going to ban Europeans now hahaha. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 26, 2026

We don’t hate the media enough — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 26, 2026

Every new day is a new reason to hate them.

Sometimes all you can do is laugh. https://t.co/p6wqo9DaWh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2026

Wow, you mean to tell me that Democrats hate America? I'm hearing this for the first time.



Of course they hate America! No one needs a few World Cup wins to understand that. These people tell us how much they hate our country on a regular basis. Just two days ago, they nominated… https://t.co/yzQYZTqbtb — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) June 26, 2026

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Honestly bold of Politico to admit that the Democratic Party’s official stance is to root for America’s failure https://t.co/GHDSM2zakW pic.twitter.com/rq452uo3eQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 26, 2026

It was obvious before they admitted it.

“Democrats struggle with peoples’ fun not being ruined.”



Remarkable. https://t.co/POd5jc0v6h — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 26, 2026

Democrats want everyone to be miserable.

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