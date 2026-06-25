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Welcome to Congress, Comrade: Darializa Avila Chevalier Refuses to Disavow Communism

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Listen, this woman is a Communist. Even is she won't answer the question, all one has to do is look at her past actions and it's very clear, she wants to destroy America.

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People like her make McCarthyism look kind of good.

It's actually not funny, at all. It's distressing to people who actually love America and want to give it to our children in decent shape. 

She's most definitely a communist.

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She'll get to Congress and start pushing for student loan forgiveness. Watch.

She also hates America in a way that is much different than the way Crockett dislikes America. They really aren't comparable.

Honestly our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves realizing a woman is about to be sworn in who is an avowed Commie.

Again, nothing about her or her philosophy is hilarious.

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To be clear, it's always a euphemism for 'communist'. Always.

She won't say that because she would never turn her back on her religion.

Very, when you are a Communist and a true believer, at that.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MARXISM STUDENT LOANS

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