Welcome to Congress, Comrade: Darializa Avila Chevalier Refuses to Disavow Communism

Listen, this woman is a Communist. Even is she won't answer the question, all one has to do is look at her past actions and it's very clear, she wants to destroy America.

Advertisement

Velshi: "How do you respond to allegations that you're a communist?"



Darializa Avila Chevalier: "For far too long, this reactive conversation of what we should be afraid of has prevented us from being able to have a politics Democrats can identify win." pic.twitter.com/sAKGmQcYju — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2026

People like her make McCarthyism look kind of good.

An American congressperson not denying they’re a communist on national TV is so intensely funny I’m sorry big Z for ever doubting you https://t.co/mQV5DWjzOg — Liv (@Liv_Agar) June 25, 2026

It's actually not funny, at all. It's distressing to people who actually love America and want to give it to our children in decent shape.

She didn’t deny it. Welcome to Congress, comrade https://t.co/UthI6kCzNr — Bandit ☭ 🔻🌸 (@Bandit161_) June 25, 2026

Are you a communist?



*Responds with campus learned rehashed communist gobbledygook https://t.co/PZSA3ybbIS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2026

She's most definitely a communist.

This is what 14 years of college gets you, apparently. https://t.co/z04AeuQD6n — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 25, 2026

She'll get to Congress and start pushing for student loan forgiveness. Watch.

Don't underestimate this. She is not a lunatic clown like Jasmine Crockett. She is a classic apparatchik, as organized Communists always are. Humorless, serious, programmed, and very determined. Which makes her formidable and not easily dismissible. https://t.co/mkD1uNrPfa — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 25, 2026

She also hates America in a way that is much different than the way Crockett dislikes America. They really aren't comparable.

Honestly our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves realizing a woman is about to be sworn in who is an avowed Commie.

Communist refuses to disavow communism. https://t.co/G2uJcawc8i — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 25, 2026

One of the best things about Darializa is her inability to answer a question head-on. She obviously refuses to abjure her crazy beliefs - she's got conviction! - and doesn't want to say that out loud. So you get these hilarious avoidance tactics. https://t.co/70j9PQ5xj9 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 25, 2026

Again, nothing about her or her philosophy is hilarious.

Advertisement

Far too often, "democratic socialist" is a euphemism for communist. Chevalier says as much here. https://t.co/p5osmMGioe — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 25, 2026

To be clear, it's always a euphemism for 'communist'. Always.

It's easy to say, "I'm not a fascist."



It's easy to say, "I'm not a communist."



Never trust anyone unwilling to reject these abhorrent, violent ideologies outright. https://t.co/axkqs483EN — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) June 25, 2026

She won't say that because she would never turn her back on her religion.

This is how you speak after getting 14 years of useless higher education. https://t.co/26Vbt5xXRE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 25, 2026

How hard is it to just say, “I’m not a communist?” https://t.co/jWO6qUEmZA — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 25, 2026

Very, when you are a Communist and a true believer, at that.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.