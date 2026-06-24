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Brian Allen’s Heartwarming Interfaith Moment: Three Grifters United by the One True Faith — Marxism

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 24, 2026
Grok

Brian Allen is a podcaster and political analyst who thought he made a really great point posting a video with AOC, Mamdani and Bernie. 

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Allen sees a Christian, a Muslim and a Jew. Hardly!

AOC was a bartender who went to college and then became a community organizer. The only time she did anything useful was serving drinks. 

Mamdani hasn't even been in the country a decade yet, has never held a job, is a nepo-baby who hates America. 

Bernie didn't do anything until he was in his 40's including help raise his kid and then got elected and lived off the taxpayer since then. 

These are three massive losers except they successfully tricked the Democrats into electing them.

There certainly is no Christian in this video.

Oh, don't be fooled. Mamdani is a true believer in Islam. He is just pretending to be 'progressive' so he can get elected. One day, he'll turn on his gay allies. Just wait.

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See? Other Muslims know. Mamdani is just lying right now.

Just to be clear, there is no Christian nor a practicing religious Jew in that group. 

Jamon might as well carry around a sign saying 'I'm dumb'. 

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Not even close.

That's a clear-eyed view of those three.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS COMMUNISM ISLAM JUDAISM MARXISM

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