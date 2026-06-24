Brian Allen’s Heartwarming Interfaith Moment: Three Grifters United by the One True Faith — Marxism

Brian Allen is a podcaster and political analyst who thought he made a really great point posting a video with AOC, Mamdani and Bernie.

A Christian. A Muslim. A Jew.



Three people that certain politicians, pundits, and cable news hosts would have you believe are destined to fear each other.



Instead, they’re laughing together, talking together, and enjoying each other’s company.



Turns out ordinary people are… pic.twitter.com/IIU0lt9Yyj — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 24, 2026

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Allen sees a Christian, a Muslim and a Jew. Hardly!

AOC was a bartender who went to college and then became a community organizer. The only time she did anything useful was serving drinks.

Mamdani hasn't even been in the country a decade yet, has never held a job, is a nepo-baby who hates America.

Bernie didn't do anything until he was in his 40's including help raise his kid and then got elected and lived off the taxpayer since then.

These are three massive losers except they successfully tricked the Democrats into electing them.

There certainly is no Christian in this video.

Their religion is communism. They wear their other "religions" as skin suits. Even the Muslim in the middle would be thrown off a building in an Islamic country for his beliefs. But Islam is useful for implementing Marxism with the protection of the 1st Amendment. So he wears it. https://t.co/8gJ69amkGj — Mackenson's Monster (@OldMosesLogic) June 24, 2026

Oh, don't be fooled. Mamdani is a true believer in Islam. He is just pretending to be 'progressive' so he can get elected. One day, he'll turn on his gay allies. Just wait.

I wish there was a timeline where we could have a Muslim, a Shia Twelver nonetheless, could be the next American President.



it would've been mad funny https://t.co/mjGbi6w0aF — Reza (@LionNoGotoku) June 24, 2026

See? Other Muslims know. Mamdani is just lying right now.

Commies have no religion https://t.co/IEX33TGDWW — Mish (@Mish_K_) June 24, 2026

A Christian. A Muslim. A Jew.



Turns out they can coexist just fine when the shared religion is taking your money. https://t.co/gfVl78ijio — The Dad Presents (@Dad_Presents) June 24, 2026

Just to be clear, there is no Christian nor a practicing religious Jew in that group.

Their religion is the ideology they share, that’s why they get along. https://t.co/JhaqpHGaiq — lumasimms (@lumasimmsEPPC) June 24, 2026

Jamon might as well carry around a sign saying 'I'm dumb'.

Your definition of “ordinary people” is a bit stretched methinks. The only time they’re happy is when their hand is on our pockets… https://t.co/fJKbFTUyfW — E (@eminiwizard) June 24, 2026

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They all have the same incentive. Money and power. It trumps any religion. https://t.co/sg34h02TXi — Michael J. Caffrey (@authormjcaffrey) June 24, 2026

There is no Christian in this video — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 24, 2026

Not even close.

I see an atheist, a mislim, and a communist plotting to raise my taxes and call me racist pic.twitter.com/cpjVZRjZwb — Anthony Roibal 🇺🇸 (@RoibalAnthony) June 24, 2026

That's a clear-eyed view of those three.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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