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Seattle Leftists Vowed to Sit Out US Soccer Over Trump … Stadium Went Full Bald Eagle CAW CAW Instead

justmindy
justmindy | 3:44 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Andre Penner

Listen, this probably wasn't a terribly outrageous fear to have. The soccer game was happening in Seattle, a Leftist enclave and Democrats are obsessed with hating Donald Trump

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When Carey Lefkowitz first heard the U.S. men’s national team was going to play a World Cup soccer game in Seattle, he felt a surge of excitement.

The West Seattle marketing consultant loves how the legendary tournament brings fans from different countries together. He’s followed the U.S. team since 1994, when the FIFA Men’s World Cup last played on U.S. fields.

But now that the 2026 edition is actually kicking off, including a match Friday between the U.S. and Australia at Seattle Stadium, Lefkowitz is struggling to separate his love for U.S. soccer from his negative feelings about high ticket prices, President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants and Trump’s war with Iran, among other things, he said in an interview last month.

On one hand, it’s hard for the 47-year-old to imagine not watching the World Cup and rooting for the U.S. players, who hail from diverse backgrounds and have compelling life stories. He wants them to succeed.

On the other hand, it’s hard for Lefkowitz to imagine enthusiastically cheering against their opponents, because he thinks Trump is tarnishing what it means to be American on the global stage.

“It’s not how I expected to feel” about the World Cup, he said a few weeks before the tournament. “I still want the U.S. team to win, but everything that goes with that? I’m conflicted.”

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Thankfully, clearer and more patriotic heads prevailed and the fans showed up and showed out. People like Carey seem to be in the minority. 

It's almost as good as College Football on a Saturday during the Fall. Almost.

To be fair, Australia is just the world's answer to Florida.

That's the spirit. 

So true.

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Good to know there is still a pocket of hope in the Pacific Northwest.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP SPORTS USA WASHINGTON WORLD CUP

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