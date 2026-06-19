Seattle Leftists Vowed to Sit Out US Soccer Over Trump … Stadium Went Full Bald Eagle CAW CAW Instead

Listen, this probably wasn't a terribly outrageous fear to have. The soccer game was happening in Seattle, a Leftist enclave and Democrats are obsessed with hating Donald Trump.
Some Seattle soccer fans have mixed feelings about patriotically backing the U.S. team during the FIFA Men's World Cup, given the actions of President Donald Trump. https://t.co/XooQ8rPjSQ— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 18, 2026
When Carey Lefkowitz first heard the U.S. men’s national team was going to play a World Cup soccer game in Seattle, he felt a surge of excitement.
The West Seattle marketing consultant loves how the legendary tournament brings fans from different countries together. He’s followed the U.S. team since 1994, when the FIFA Men’s World Cup last played on U.S. fields.
But now that the 2026 edition is actually kicking off, including a match Friday between the U.S. and Australia at Seattle Stadium, Lefkowitz is struggling to separate his love for U.S. soccer from his negative feelings about high ticket prices, President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants and Trump’s war with Iran, among other things, he said in an interview last month.
On one hand, it’s hard for the 47-year-old to imagine not watching the World Cup and rooting for the U.S. players, who hail from diverse backgrounds and have compelling life stories. He wants them to succeed.
On the other hand, it’s hard for Lefkowitz to imagine enthusiastically cheering against their opponents, because he thinks Trump is tarnishing what it means to be American on the global stage.
“It’s not how I expected to feel” about the World Cup, he said a few weeks before the tournament. “I still want the U.S. team to win, but everything that goes with that? I’m conflicted.”
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Thankfully, clearer and more patriotic heads prevailed and the fans showed up and showed out. People like Carey seem to be in the minority.
Counterpoint: pic.twitter.com/PpOaWeQoOF https://t.co/dua6ELOD0n— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 19, 2026
It's almost as good as College Football on a Saturday during the Fall. Almost.
Nice to hear that stadium in Seattle makes some noise for once.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2026
Australia's national anthem is basically just 🎶 "didgeridoo didgeridoo fosters fosters crocodile Dundee."— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2026
Current mood pic.twitter.com/TGleDaZF9M— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2026
To be fair, Australia is just the world's answer to Florida.
A man dressed as a bald eagle on another man's shoulders— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026
America personified 🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/itH8ficrSM
That's the spirit.
If your patriotism is dependent on who the president is, you are no patriot. https://t.co/1rkGdmkPbU— T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) June 18, 2026
So true.
🇺🇸 @USWNT star @trinity_rodman brings out the match ball ahead of the @USMNT's group stage showdown with Australia in Seattle pic.twitter.com/FxnsQmIJcq— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026
THE 12TH MAN IS ROCKING FOR USA VS AUSTRALIA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C7Oj0HUc7G— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 19, 2026
Vibes are immaculate in Seattle pic.twitter.com/iVDrtitPbx— Daniel Robertson (@Daniel_Rob27) June 19, 2026
Good to know there is still a pocket of hope in the Pacific Northwest.
Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.
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