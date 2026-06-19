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SPLC-Funded Ossoff Suddenly Has Nothing to Say About His Donors' 'Pay-to-Play White Supremacy' Scandal

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jon Ossoff is a Democratic Senator. Republicans hope to win that Senate seat back with Mike Collins. Today, the Collins War Room revealed Ossoff has received a lot of money from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yep, the group that calls everything racism and claims there’s an outbreak of white supremacy — but they’re the ones paying people to be white supremacists. Those crazy people.

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He took 700,000 dollars from them, but suddenly has nothing to say about the federal charges against them.

All the Democrat 'men' are nepo-babies. It's wild. Not one of them has accomplished anything without their parents paying for it. It's crazy.

The SPLC is not only working with hate groups, they are also collaborating with the Democrats. What a world. 

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The SPLC is fully trying to cause race wars in the United States and giving their chosen Democrat candidate lots and lots of money to look the other way. 

Spread the word!

Finger cross. Get out and vote!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JON OSSOFF REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

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