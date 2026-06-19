SPLC-Funded Ossoff Suddenly Has Nothing to Say About His Donors' 'Pay-to-Play White Supremacy' Scandal

Jon Ossoff is a Democratic Senator. Republicans hope to win that Senate seat back with Mike Collins. Today, the Collins War Room revealed Ossoff has received a lot of money from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Yep, the group that calls everything racism and claims there’s an outbreak of white supremacy — but they’re the ones paying people to be white supremacists. Those crazy people.

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Jon Ossoff has received over $700K in campaign contributions from the SPLC.



He even made a video thanking them on their 50th anniversary.



Now, he's silent on their federal indictment for faking the 'hate crimes' they were supposed to be fighting. pic.twitter.com/cfgCVKz548 — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) June 19, 2026

He took 700,000 dollars from them, but suddenly has nothing to say about the federal charges against them.

All the Democrat 'men' are nepo-babies. It's wild. Not one of them has accomplished anything without their parents paying for it. It's crazy.

Little Johnny Jerkoff needs to go home. He doesn't represent me in Georgia. https://t.co/akjaIG8puD — jackl (@COLECREEK915) June 19, 2026

The SPLC is not only working with hate groups, they are also collaborating with the Democrats. What a world.

So basically @SenOssoff Received money from Racists trying to restore Racism in 🇺🇸 After it was abolished. What a Loser ! He will be an even bigger loser in November !

Silence is not an acceptable amendment ! It requires one to admit they’re wrong, apologize, then never repeat it — IAN SMITH🚁🛠️🇺🇸 (@campgraceo7) June 19, 2026

The SPLC is fully trying to cause race wars in the United States and giving their chosen Democrat candidate lots and lots of money to look the other way.

So he’s a closeted KKK supporter…makes sense given he’s a Democrat, founders of the KKK. — Kendra Kay (@Chic_Chat_Chick) June 19, 2026

@Ossoff is too leftwing and too radical for Georgia. — Brenda Mitcham (@mitcham_brenda) June 19, 2026

Spread the word!

Ossoff is the ring leader, I hope his campaign goes down. — Michael L. (@Aintmsbehavinn) June 19, 2026

Finger cross. Get out and vote!

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