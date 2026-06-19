Shuck the Heck Up! 'Oysterman' Nazi College Dropout Lectures America on Impeaching SCOTUS Justices

Graham Platner, Nazi and abuser of women, apparently also fancies himself a legal genius.

Why do we treat the Supreme Court as if it’s the only branch of government without any checks or balances on its power?



There's already a compelling case to impeach and remove at least two justices. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 18, 2026

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This guy.

Please describe this on video in detail with your legal theories behind it.



I think we would all enjoy that.



Would hate to think some staffer in DC is running this account with just boilerplate DSA talking points — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 19, 2026

Oh, that would be fascinating. Listening to a college dropout who has never been able to hold a job explain the 'compelling case' to impeach two Supreme Court justices would be riveting.

Wonder who the two are? Who wants to bet they're both 'conservative justices'?

You are so Reich, Graham. We should axis the entire judicial branch. — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) June 19, 2026

Oh, Mitch, we see what you did there.

says a mamas boy whose only job is to farm 5k worth of oysters for her restaurant — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 19, 2026

Wonder if Graham shares a joint checking account with his wife… or if his mama’s name is on it too, just like James Talarico’s.

That’s the whole point. To protect it from people like you who would impeach justices for not voting your way. — Cereal Killer (@PatchoSombrero) June 18, 2026

That's what he hates. He's the fascist he claims Republicans are.

There's already a compelling case to impeach and remove three justices. FIFY Komerade. pic.twitter.com/ettFGZgjdt — Mr. Lucky (@Mr_Lucky101) June 19, 2026

Yes Jackson is completely unfit and should be impeached. Just ask the other Justices. Here's their response to her ability to judge. pic.twitter.com/yq1wqexcMP — Grumpy MAGA (@GrumpyMAGA) June 19, 2026

This is not at all the ones he is thinking of.

The only 'compelling case' is Democrats' unhinged tantrum over a Supreme Court that finally reads the Constitution instead of inventing rights. Lifetime appointments are the check, you historically illiterate clown. Your party tried court-packing, lawfare, and doxxing justices'… pic.twitter.com/3vSblwEl4D — Buffoon World (@heffersonmal) June 18, 2026

Oh look! Nazi Boy wants to get rid of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/Nu8f733xR1 — Useriousclark (@Useriouscl30329) June 19, 2026

All for that!

It should be, but we all know he's not referring to those 2 buffoons. — The Deplorable Ninny (@DeplorableNinny) June 19, 2026

Have you done any homework?

"Without any checks or balances"... really???



You should look into the Constitution.

I mean, you're running for Senate, right?

Maybe you've seen it...

🤡💀 pic.twitter.com/RmZHnLwvJW — 👉🏽The Outlaw & The Hillbilly 🇺🇸😎🇺🇸 (@MaybeKindaSorta) June 19, 2026

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As if this lazy freak reads.

Have you done any homework?

"Without any checks or balances"... really???



You should look into the Constitution.

I mean, you're running for Senate, right?

Maybe you've seen it...

🤡💀 pic.twitter.com/RmZHnLwvJW — 👉🏽The Outlaw & The Hillbilly 🇺🇸😎🇺🇸 (@MaybeKindaSorta) June 19, 2026

Did you get your vast knowledge and understanding of our Constitution and the Supreme Court's role in our government on Reddit? Or maybe it was through the exchange of information with interested constituents on Kik. pic.twitter.com/4Xq0jWnXET — L JM (@LJM26012155) June 19, 2026

Yuck! That's a terrible visual.

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