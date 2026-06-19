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Shuck the Heck Up! 'Oysterman' Nazi College Dropout Lectures America on Impeaching SCOTUS Justices

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner, Nazi and abuser of women, apparently also fancies himself a legal genius.

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This guy. 

Oh, that would be fascinating. Listening to a college dropout who has never been able to hold a job explain the 'compelling case' to impeach two Supreme Court justices would be riveting. 

Wonder who the two are? Who wants to bet they're both 'conservative justices'?

Oh, Mitch, we see what you did there.

Wonder if Graham shares a joint checking account with his wife… or if his mama’s name is on it too, just like James Talarico’s.

That's what he hates. He's the fascist he claims Republicans are.

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This is not at all the ones he is thinking of.

All for that!

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As if this lazy freak reads.

Yuck! That's a terrible visual. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS JUDGES SENATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON GRAHAM PLATNER

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