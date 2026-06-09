Trump Calls Stephen A. Smith Low IQ, Smith Immediately Demands Debate (He Walked Right Into It)

Last night, President Trump went to the Knicks game. Upon hearing Trump planned to attend, sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith said he'd blame Trump if the Knicks lost (Spoiler Alert: they did, but obviously, it wasn't Trump's fault).

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Later, President Trump was asked about Smith's remarks and as always, his reply was hilarious. Trump always knows which buttons to push.

Reporter: Stephen A. Smith said he would blame you if the Knicks lost tonight how do you respond



Donald Trump: I think he's a nice guy but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ, I don't really think Stephen A Smith has that



LLLMMFFAAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8nodMdflUh — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 9, 2026

Clearly, Trump doesn't think Smith should run for POTUS.

Stephen A Smith responds to Donald Trump calling him a low IQ individual on First Take:



“You wanna talk about IQ, I could say I could put my IQ against yours, I got something even better I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to… https://t.co/iI1DpLjkRb pic.twitter.com/Edon6R1fzF — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 9, 2026

Smith just shot back Trump should agree to an interview with him since he is allegedly more intelligent than Smith and prove it. Obviously, this arrangement would most benefit Smith as it would bring all kinds of clicks. Trump doesn't need any more attention.

Why so soft spoken? What happened to El A. Chapo Smith? You don’t want to make any enemy out of me? I know where the bodies buried, yelling WWE Mr. A. I’m disappointed. https://t.co/dlV0wELWi6 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 9, 2026

Maybe Stephen is feeling a bit cowered?

LMFAO how did he bait himself into a beef with the president that has nothing to do with the issues we have with President and everything to do with his ego I’m crying. This man is a generational troll. https://t.co/RO3Osjj7cC — KenHeLive (@KenHeLive) June 9, 2026

President Trump can't run again, Stephen. There is no reason for him to debate

This is the most dramatic man in the history of sports lol https://t.co/gzItYzxIwb — Phil Lindsey (@PhilDL616) June 9, 2026

He's been waiting for this moment his whole life https://t.co/9JFu71JEkf — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 9, 2026

Bless his heart.

Stephen A is as low IQ as it gets. Skip and him ruined ESPN. Stephen thinks being loud and obnoxious means he has talent. — PatrickHenry (@PATRICKHENRY97) June 9, 2026

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Trump calling Stephen A a nice guy right before completely vaporizing his intellect is generational violence 😂 — Algo (@7czs5) June 9, 2026

God broke the mold when he made Trump.

Stephen A Smith on first take coming up in the next 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/01wAoqLYms — Kinonomics (@kinonomics) June 9, 2026

Indeed, he was big mad.

Trump never wastes an opportunity. Stephen A. spent all that energy talking up the disruption and still handed him the perfect setup. Knicks fans did not need this. — CallmeMBJ (@callmembj11) June 9, 2026

Stephen walked right into that one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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