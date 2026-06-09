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Trump Calls Stephen A. Smith Low IQ, Smith Immediately Demands Debate (He Walked Right Into It)

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Last night, President Trump went to the Knicks game. Upon hearing Trump planned to attend, sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith said he'd blame Trump if the Knicks lost (Spoiler Alert: they did, but obviously, it wasn't Trump's fault).

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Later, President Trump was asked about Smith's remarks and as always, his reply was hilarious. Trump always knows which buttons to push. 

Clearly, Trump doesn't think Smith should run for POTUS.

Smith just shot back Trump should agree to an interview with him since he is allegedly more intelligent than Smith and prove it. Obviously, this arrangement would most benefit Smith as it would bring all kinds of clicks. Trump doesn't need any more attention. 

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Maybe Stephen is feeling a bit cowered?

President Trump can't run again, Stephen. There is no reason for him to debate

Bless his heart.

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God broke the mold when he made Trump. 

Indeed, he was big mad.

Stephen walked right into that one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK SPORTS

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