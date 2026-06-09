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Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat Proves You Really Can Buy Everything Except Votes

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Tom Steyer is a Democrat Billionaire who likes to waste his money, apparently.

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The guy has absolutely nothing to show from any of his political runs, but he spent a whole lot of money.

Oh, he'll probably go for it. The dude has never met a losing campaign he didn't like.

It's just so bad. It's illegal, but he'd probably get further if he just flat out paid people for their votes. It seems that's the only way people will actually vote for him. 

Literally, he could hand out 100 dollar bills to voters and end up with the same results. Womp-womp.

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He's going to make himself one less billionaire in the world. Hey, it's the first Democrat who actually practices what he preaches. Heh.

They are living it up!

Honestly, there isn't much worse than Gavin Newsom. That's about as low as it goes.

Since he wants to throw money away so bad, he should just send a large contribution to the Treasury and tell them he couldn't stand being a billionaire any longer. 

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