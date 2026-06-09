Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat Proves You Really Can Buy Everything Except Votes

Tom Steyer is a Democrat Billionaire who likes to waste his money, apparently.

Between his run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States and his 2026 run for California governor, Tom Steyer will have spent $557,781,638 for 0 delegates and a 3rd-place primary finish, respectively. pic.twitter.com/J6KKuG3pN5 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 9, 2026

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The guy has absolutely nothing to show from any of his political runs, but he spent a whole lot of money.

somewhere right now Tom Steyer's political consultants are building a pitch deck for a 2028 run for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors that should cost no more than $50-$75 million. — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 9, 2026

Oh, he'll probably go for it. The dude has never met a losing campaign he didn't like.

Tom Steyer's $216 million spent in the primary dwarfs the (inflation-adjusted) $139.1 million spent by Meg Whitman in the 2010 primary and the $79.5 million spent by Al Checchi in the 1998 primary, and almost surpasses Whitman's entire 2010 cycle total. pic.twitter.com/iiMRyw8sP6 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 9, 2026

It's just so bad. It's illegal, but he'd probably get further if he just flat out paid people for their votes. It seems that's the only way people will actually vote for him.

Let's see...there have been 7.87 million votes cast in the governor's race so far, figure another 1.4 million or so left, if Steyer ends up at 23%, that would work out to around 2.1 million votes, then divided by $216 million, that comes out to a little over $100 spent per vote. pic.twitter.com/rLs8CMDgO7 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 9, 2026

Literally, he could hand out 100 dollar bills to voters and end up with the same results. Womp-womp.

He’s doing his best to get rid of billionaires by starting at home — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 9, 2026

He's going to make himself one less billionaire in the world. Hey, it's the first Democrat who actually practices what he preaches. Heh.

But his consultants are enjoying new vacation homes, or boats or cars. — Kathy Tavoularis (@KathyTavoularis) June 9, 2026

They are living it up!

Could be worse, he could spend $24Billion as governor on homelessness and not now where it was used. — Cal Bulldog (@calbulldog) June 9, 2026

Honestly, there isn't much worse than Gavin Newsom. That's about as low as it goes.

Yet, I hazard to guess, Steyer has NEVER added a dollar to the "Voluntary Contribution to the US Treasury" box on his tax forms... — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) June 9, 2026

Since he wants to throw money away so bad, he should just send a large contribution to the Treasury and tell them he couldn't stand being a billionaire any longer.

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