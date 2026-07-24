USA Today: Caitlin Clark Skipped Orange Carpet for a Blowout ... It Was Actually Charity (D'oh!)

USA Today has beef with Caitlin Clark apparently. First, they post a story saying Clark skipped the WNBA Orange Carpet to get her hair done. They had to post a correction later correcting that statement.

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She actually skipped it to be at an important charity event. DOH!

How do they keep making these mistakes? It's almost like it's intentional.

Shut down @USATODAY. They're just another trash rag!!! https://t.co/Qec0wtrPvb — One Bad Ass Patriot (@DebraM2222) July 24, 2026

😂😂how is it still even operating https://t.co/nbMITbrQKz — John Boel (@JohnBoelWAVE3) July 24, 2026

Clark can't win with them.

@USATODAY Your organization and alleged news organization is a failure. https://t.co/UkJjJc215G — Horatio A. Brookins (@HoratioBrookins) July 24, 2026

Their job is to report the news accurately. They cannot even do that.

@USATODAY's only business model is humiliating itself with its journalismering. https://t.co/RJLUbZTnjp — JHam (@jhamATL) July 24, 2026

Jokes are supposed to be funny. This is just aggravating and wrong.

They owe Clark a public apology. She won't get it.

LMAO!! USA Today with Caitlin Clark Derangement Syndrome this bad they had to correct it! https://t.co/RIYC89Y4fx — theTwiKing (@theTwiKing) July 24, 2026

Al Neuharth must be rolling over in his grave with what they’ve done to his paper. pic.twitter.com/zotACgQysz — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) July 24, 2026

The USA Today when it started was pretty objective. Now it's been infiltrated by white liberal females and has been completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/XQ6Qly9pb3 — Hořící Drak (@JAYMADDIS) July 24, 2026

I would've skipped it too. pic.twitter.com/DFr9wXATdn — Just Kevin (@JustKevinThree) July 24, 2026

The event she attended was way more important.

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Frankly, the hair done reason would have been awesome. A big FU to the league that's her. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) July 24, 2026

They deserve that for the way they disregard her and her safety.

Who even reads that pos “news” rag?! My guess is people use it to line their bird cages if it’s still published in paper. @USATODAY I suggest you stop lying, stop publishing irrational untrue hit pieces, and fire anyone on your staff who is incapable of HONEST news. pic.twitter.com/MZbqWMdrA7 — Laura Callahan (@Callahanfamily5) July 24, 2026

Even birds deserve better than this rag.

Is it safe to assume the WNBA planted the story and USA Today thought there was no reason to question or fact check the source? How does this even happen otherwise? — Woof (@Lin7Av) July 24, 2026

Someone needs to be held responsible ... publicly.

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