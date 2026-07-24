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USA Today: Caitlin Clark Skipped Orange Carpet for a Blowout ... It Was Actually Charity (D'oh!)

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

USA Today has beef with Caitlin Clark apparently. First, they post a story saying Clark skipped the WNBA Orange Carpet to get her hair done. They had to post a correction later correcting that statement. 

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She actually skipped it to be at an important charity event. DOH!

How do they keep making these mistakes? It's almost like it's intentional.

Clark can't win with them.

Their job is to report the news accurately. They cannot even do that.

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Jokes are supposed to be funny. This is just aggravating and wrong. 

They owe Clark a public apology. She won't get it.

The event she attended was way more important. 

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They deserve that for the way they disregard her and her safety. 

Even birds deserve better than this rag.

Someone needs to be held responsible ... publicly. 

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