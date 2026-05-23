Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen Bass Finally Act

One forward thinking Los Angeles resident has an idea for getting rid of graffiti covering buildings. It's sort of brilliant.

If you live in LA and your neighborhood is covered in graffiti and the city is ignoring it, just spray paint “VOTE PRATT” over it, and Karen will have it painted over within 20 minutes. — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 23, 2026

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Hopefully, there are some enterprising souls in LA willing to put it to the test.

Don’t forget POTHOLES. Or BASS-HOLES as they should be called since she won’t release funds to fix them. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) May 23, 2026

As the idea spread, some folks had some other ideas for things to spray and hopefully Bass would finally notice.

This inspired me to make this. I’m not great at the animation ai stuff yet 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qtoqtwf7Fh — DocJoker (@DocJokeraf) May 23, 2026

The AI visuals have already started to encourage residents to get busy.

I have a feeling that this will also work to get potholes filled in too.

Just sayin'. https://t.co/C4lo4eJGaf — Unclean (@CoyoteUnclean) May 23, 2026

Hey, if you can't beat the graffiti artists, join them!

Hmmm…. This could possibly do the trick, Portland. https://t.co/ul4eRJUsqM — PDX_Info (@momma_pdx) May 23, 2026

People could spray things like 'Donald Trump is Awesome Forever and Ever' and see how long it takes to Portland to remove it.

The way to deal with anarchotyranny is proper incentive design. https://t.co/Z86jwSNydY — Peter Kazanjy (@Kazanjy) May 23, 2026

Beat them at their own game.

Love this! Great idea https://t.co/qpqDGgUtVI — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) May 23, 2026

Even the 'Millionaire Matchmaker' loved the idea.

The Absolute Ingenuity of #Pratt Voters is Over The Top Great!

Truth, Humor, Resolve, Great People

Save Los Angeles#VotePratt https://t.co/H8rXT5bn4X — @JHR360 (@JHRSister) May 23, 2026

People are willing to work hard to make good changes.

Good point. We could get LA cleaned up within a matter of days @spencerpratt https://t.co/zGbZdBkJe4 — Alec Bowers (@Alecbowers) May 23, 2026

The BEST idea ever!! Graffiti is a felony offense in California but since nobody's going to jail go ahead!! — I knew it! (@Kaseyswife4life) May 23, 2026

No one ever goes to jail.

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