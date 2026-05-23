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Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen Bass Finally Act

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on May 23, 2026
Grok

One forward thinking Los Angeles resident has an idea for getting rid of graffiti covering buildings. It's sort of brilliant.

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Hopefully, there are some enterprising souls in LA willing to put it to the test.

As the idea spread, some folks had some other ideas for things to spray and hopefully Bass would finally notice. 

The AI visuals have already started to encourage residents to get busy. 

Hey, if you can't beat the graffiti artists, join them!

People could spray things like 'Donald Trump is Awesome Forever and Ever' and see how long it takes to Portland to remove it.

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Beat them at their own game.

Even the 'Millionaire Matchmaker' loved the idea.

People are willing to work hard to make good changes.

No one ever goes to jail. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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