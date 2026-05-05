LA Mayor Karen Bass Wastes $250K on Anti-ICE Virtue Signal ... Useless Taxpayer-Funded ‘Screw ICE’ Stunt

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justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Oh, Karen Bass, you feckless fool. She is at it again. 

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Nothing like spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on signs that are meaningless. 

Eyes on the prize or something.

Why put up signs at all that are meaningless?

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She would love to make it Cuba. 

Vote Spencer Pratt.

The people of Los Angeles have the chance to do just that. 

At least clowns are sometimes funny.

They think they aren't part of the United States and don't have to follow federal law if they don't like the President. 

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All Bass does is try to divide the electorate. 

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SANCTUARY CITIES

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