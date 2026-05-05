LA Mayor Karen Bass Wastes $250K on Anti-ICE Virtue Signal ... Useless Taxpayer-Funded ‘Screw ICE’ Stunt

Oh, Karen Bass, you feckless fool. She is at it again.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spent $250,000 of taxpayer money putting up 450 signs around LA declaring parks and other city property off limits to ICE.



US Attorney Bill Essayli confirms the signs hold no legal weight and are completely useless. pic.twitter.com/Q2vJrKvI28 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 5, 2026

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Nothing like spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on signs that are meaningless.

Taxpayer funded “virtue” signaling https://t.co/CmCK7Q3M6p — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 5, 2026

Yes the city of LA lost nearly 100,000 people in just 5 years and yes, it continues to decline in every conceivable way under decades of progressive politicians, but hey, at least they’re putting up useless signs in an effort to protect people here illegally https://t.co/2cRIN5NcZW — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 5, 2026

Eyes on the prize or something.

Were the signs made of gold?

You could pay someone to put those signs up like 1k for the day they launder so much money here it’s insane. It’s all so shady. https://t.co/6ldwAf6vrw — Emily Saves America (@emilysavesusa) May 5, 2026

Why put up signs at all that are meaningless?

She’s a commie clown. @KarenBassLA @spencerpratt is coming for you! We want ICE. You fool. This isn’t Cuba honey. https://t.co/2vEOVNWEQe — Tammy Tavares (@Iamtammytavares) May 5, 2026

She would love to make it Cuba.

Can we just get her out of office. https://t.co/Fb2xpwsGt0 — The Black Crime Report (@BLKThugreport) May 5, 2026

Vote Spencer Pratt.

Make it stop!!!



The insane Democrat rulers of California are wasting billions of taxpayer dollars every year!!!!



For what?



Vote them out!!!! https://t.co/BerNHinYZT — Brian Tyson, MD 🇺🇸 (@btysonmd) May 5, 2026

The people of Los Angeles have the chance to do just that.

Here’s a thought. How about some no camping signs? https://t.co/iRDdCkDYcQ — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 5, 2026

What a clown 🤡🗑️ https://t.co/9GJKDKGaDh — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) May 5, 2026

At least clowns are sometimes funny.

A quarter of a million dollars down the drain because the “No Kings” crowd think they have the authority to not only override federal law, but also to write new laws out of thin air because they put a sign up. The Democrat party is an embarrassment to the entire nation. https://t.co/OSlSuELOHe — LV Jay (@LVJayC) May 5, 2026

They think they aren't part of the United States and don't have to follow federal law if they don't like the President.

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More wasteful govt spending by Mayor Bass and the City of Los Angeles. Much prefer to see every business in Los Angeles with a sign in the window that says "We Use E-Verify." Cut off the job market and illegal labor will go home on their own. @LatinosPorPratt @JessicaV_CIS… https://t.co/lBG3ql7URl — Thomas Marchetti (@Ryanexpress77) May 5, 2026

This is the kind of shallow feel-good emotional nonsense the democrats are famous for.



No legal standing, no productive good, just emotional diatribe for low IQ voters, and creating divisive hate towards law enforcement.



Democrats are evil communists. https://t.co/bnZk3LD0xW — Brett N (@BrettN89441) May 5, 2026

All Bass does is try to divide the electorate.

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