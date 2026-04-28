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Yesterday, Ilhan Omar Called It WW 11 … Today King Charles the Eleventy-One Is Here to Trigger Her Again

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Today, King Charles will be addressing a joint meeting of Congress.

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After yesterday's struggle session between Ilhan Omar and Roman Numerals, the jokes just keep on coming. Hopefully, someone will give her a tutorial before the King's visit today so she knows how to read. 

It's probably best to keep her away from a microphone. Overall, this is a good policy, but particularly today. America doesn't need her embarrassing us in front of guests.

Literally, Ilhan Omar looking at the row of Roman Numerals wondering where the heck the vowels went.

Things that make you go hmmm ....

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OMG! New spelling of Omar's name unlocked. Pretty soon, she can be like Prince and just be known as a symbol. 

III looks like 'ill'. Get it? Actually, it's giving her lots of credit to think she knows what a fancy word like 'ill' means.

Fair enough.

She'll call it 'Three Ones'.

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The questions that keep Ilhan up at night.

The jokes write themselves.

Someone send her staff this post so they can keep her from humiliating herself and America any further today. Do it for your country.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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ABC NEWS CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR UNITED KINGDOM

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