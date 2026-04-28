Yesterday, Ilhan Omar Called It WW 11 … Today King Charles the Eleventy-One Is Here to Trigger Her Again

Today, King Charles will be addressing a joint meeting of Congress.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom addresses a joint meeting of Congress Tuesday afternoon during his first visit to the United States as the British monarch.



Read more: https://t.co/Y6jbMod2Ro — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2026

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After yesterday's struggle session between Ilhan Omar and Roman Numerals, the jokes just keep on coming. Hopefully, someone will give her a tutorial before the King's visit today so she knows how to read.

Ilhan Omar reading this: “King Charles One Hundred and Eleven to deliver speech to Congress tomorrow.” https://t.co/ifIgDIQfXy — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) April 28, 2026

The eleventy-first King Charles of England. — Colin J. Smothers (@colinsmo) April 28, 2026

It's probably best to keep her away from a microphone. Overall, this is a good policy, but particularly today. America doesn't need her embarrassing us in front of guests.

Literally, Ilhan Omar looking at the row of Roman Numerals wondering where the heck the vowels went.

Ilhan Omar realizing her name starts with eleven pic.twitter.com/3xMQgPL94y — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) April 27, 2026

Things that make you go hmmm ....

Lmao 11han getting spit-roasted over here — Gaslighters.Anonymous (@gaslightersband) April 28, 2026

OMG! New spelling of Omar's name unlocked. Pretty soon, she can be like Prince and just be known as a symbol.

She assumes it's cancelled because he's sick. — Paul Sracic (@pasracic) April 28, 2026

III looks like 'ill'. Get it? Actually, it's giving her lots of credit to think she knows what a fancy word like 'ill' means.

No! It's not one hundred eleven, it's eleventy-one.

If it's good enough for Tolkien... — Snake Eyes (@eyes_snake32436) April 28, 2026

Fair enough.

Charles One Hundred and Eleven would have been better had he followed the example his grandfather, George Version One. — Energy Trends (@EnergyTrendsJPN) April 28, 2026

He was the son of Queen Elizabeth eleven not be be confused with the Ship Queen Elizabeth two. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) April 28, 2026

That implies that she can even comprehend a number as big as 111 — TechAra🇨🇭 (@arara_tech) April 28, 2026

She'll call it 'Three Ones'.

You mean Ellevenhan Omar? — Byron Banger (@ByronBanger) April 28, 2026

I didn’t even know they made that many. How can a kingdom function with so many kings? — Tyler 🇺🇸 (@ThatGuyTyler69) April 28, 2026

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The questions that keep Ilhan up at night.

Plot twist: she can only count to twelve. — Copra_equus 🇺🇦 🇮🇷 (@Copra_equus) April 28, 2026

King Charles Eye Eye Eye!!! Arghhh he was a pirate. — S (@12isdead) April 28, 2026

“I did not kill Princess D 1 Ana” — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) April 28, 2026

The jokes write themselves.

She just thinks its his age — Jessica Bones (@JessicaBones10) April 28, 2026

It's pronounced Elvenhan Omar — Lumi (@luminiear) April 28, 2026

He was the son of Queen Elizabeth eleven not be be confused with the Ship Queen Elizabeth two. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) April 28, 2026

Someone send her staff this post so they can keep her from humiliating herself and America any further today. Do it for your country.

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