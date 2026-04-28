Angel Dad Joe Abraham to Ro Khanna: My Daughter Was Killed by an Illegal Because of Dems’ Open Borders

Joe Abraham lost his beloved daughter to a drunk driver in America illegally. He should have never been in this country. Had he been in Guatemala where he belonged, Joe Abraham's beautiful daughter would still be alive and with her father.

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I promise you, Ro Khanna, my daughter was scared when she was forced to take her last breath.

I was not there to hold her as she slipped away.

For years, Americans were told about “robust vetting” and “screening.” My family learned the cost of those false assurances when an… https://t.co/nDOxI44i5n pic.twitter.com/lzEeaIrAxr — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) April 27, 2026

Joe Abraham wants Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries to listen to his story. They need to know the very tragic results of their open border policies. Honestly, elected Democrats don't care. Voters, however, have a heart and do care. That's why these stories are so important. The Left is great about putting out sob stories of illegals being removed from the United States. They don't want to tell Joe's story though.

I am deeply sorry for your loss. It is deeply tragic that Katie was killed by an intoxicated driver, and I cannot even fathom the pain. I would welcome a conversation if you or your family are open to it. https://t.co/VUFMPCdpbe — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 28, 2026

Surprisingly, Ro Khanna did answer Joe's story (probably because it was going very viral and he didn't have much choice), but it was the normal platitudes.

Ro Khanna, calling this “just a drunk driving case” is dishonest by omission. Yes, Katie was killed by an intoxicated driver. But you’re leaving out the facts that don’t fit your politics.



This was preventable and predictable.

Here is what you purposefully left out of your… https://t.co/ibM4TFF3pu pic.twitter.com/86S1Vy0mHU — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) April 28, 2026

This was not just a drunk driving case. Of course, American citizens also drive drunk. No one debates that. That doesn't mean we need to bring in more people to ALSO drive drunk. If we have the opportunity to get even ONE drunk driver off the road, closing the border is worth it.

These are awful details and a breakdown in our system. I followed you so we can DM and would appreciate the chance to talk with you and other angel parents. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 28, 2026

Hopefully, Mr. Abraham does meet with Ro Khanna. Ro should have to get face to face with the pain his policies cause.

Looks like people have found the “breakdown.” pic.twitter.com/sHeRODlpNP — THill (@TanesaRHill) April 28, 2026

The 'breakdown' in the system is the open borders, Ro! The breakdown is sanctuary cities not cooperating with federal authorities. The breakdown is not deporting people more swiftly. All of those things are the breakdown.

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Intoxicated driver.

Notice how Mr. Khanna refuses to acknowledge that it was an ILLEGAL ALIEN who shouldn't even have been here, shouldn't have had a driver license, did the killing?



No, I don't think you really are sorry for their loss.



You refuse to do anything about the… https://t.co/iBkZmV4JrM — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 28, 2026

Their daughter would still be alive if the drunk illegal alien wasn’t in this country.



Don’t you get that?



They’re taking more than jobs. They’re costing us more than higher housing and insurance costs.



They’re taking lives.



They’re costing us everything.



Deport them all. https://t.co/UXVwYwpFGg — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) April 28, 2026

Illegals are an inherent threat to this country and enough is enough.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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