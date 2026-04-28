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Angel Dad Joe Abraham to Ro Khanna: My Daughter Was Killed by an Illegal Because of Dems’ Open Borders

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Joe Abraham lost his beloved daughter to a drunk driver in America illegally. He should have never been in this country. Had he been in Guatemala where he belonged, Joe Abraham's beautiful daughter would still be alive and with her father. 

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Joe Abraham wants Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries to listen to his story. They need to know the very tragic results of their open border policies. Honestly, elected Democrats don't care. Voters, however, have a heart and do care. That's why these stories are so important. The Left is great about putting out sob stories of illegals being removed from the United States. They don't want to tell Joe's story though.

Surprisingly, Ro Khanna did answer Joe's story (probably because it was going very viral and he didn't have much choice), but it was the normal platitudes.

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This was not just a drunk driving case. Of course, American citizens also drive drunk. No one debates that. That doesn't mean we need to bring in more people to ALSO drive drunk. If we have the opportunity to get even ONE drunk driver off the road, closing the border is worth it.

Hopefully, Mr. Abraham does meet with Ro Khanna. Ro should have to get face to face with the pain his policies cause.

The 'breakdown' in the system is the open borders, Ro! The breakdown is sanctuary cities not cooperating with federal authorities. The breakdown is not deporting people more swiftly. All of those things are the breakdown. 

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Illegals are an inherent threat to this country and enough is enough. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANGEL FAMILIES BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

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