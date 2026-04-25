Word Salad Explained? AOC’s Campaign Drops More Cash on Controversial Ketamine Psychiatrist

Obviously, mental health is very important. Apparently, it's REAL important to the AOC campaign judging from the amount of money they are paying a controversial therapist.

Advertisement

AOC's $29M campaign still paying controversial ketamine-therapy shrink https://t.co/hlpv9FvIak pic.twitter.com/wkRPbRm5lC — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2026

Maybe if someone needs THIS much ketamine therapy, they shouldn't be running for public office.

Squad Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s under investigation for blowing campaign cash on a shrink who specializes in ketamine therapy, spent big on the doctor last quarter, new records showed. The socialist lawmaker who reps parts of Queens and the Bronx allegedly violated election and ethics rules by misusing nearly $19,000 in campaign cash last year on Dr. Brian Boyle, according to watchdog complaints filed last month with the Federal Election Commission and Office of Congressional Conduct. New FEC quarterly filings reveal the controversial expenses continued this year, with AOC’s campaign paying $4,550 to Boyle on Jan. 12. While the lawmaker continues to refuse to say why she is paying him, the Harvard-trained shrink calls himself an “interventional psychiatrist” specializing in unorthodox methods for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and anxiety.

I mean it does make quite a lot of sense. Ketamine is given to horses for sedation.

grifter gonna grift — DrakeN 魔人 (@draken1721) April 25, 2026

Remember when AOC accused Elon Musk of being addicted to ketamine, prompting him to post results from a clean drug test only for it to later emerge that her own campaign had spent nearly $19,000 on a psychiatrist known for ketamine therapy, with a formal complaint alleging the… pic.twitter.com/2k2tzSB17A — Defiant Ghost (@TheDefiantGhost) April 3, 2026

The lady doth protest too much!

Accuse your enemy of what you are actually doing... — teddy nu (@teddynu24461) April 3, 2026

It's the Democrat playbook.

Wacked out on ketamine

That is why she gives out word salad responses — Roger Sunderlin (@RogerSunderlin) April 25, 2026

Ketamine and mental illness explains a whole lot about her behavior.

Ketamine is a horse tranquilizer. If the shoe...horseshoe fits... — Benny Winslow (@benny_wins8421) April 25, 2026

I could totally see her beating Vance or Rubio in debate, don’t you? 😳pic.twitter.com/fZZC7IE7tR — Genius Tech (@Geniustechw) April 23, 2026

The wacky behavior makes so much more sense now.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.