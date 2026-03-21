AOC Needs More Than Therapy: $19K in Donor Money for Ketamine Shrink

This explains quite a lot actually.
Shrinking socialists: AOC spends $19K on psychiatrist known for ketamine therapy https://t.co/EReLloVtlu pic.twitter.com/gaLxNqoLKA— New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2026
She’s trippin’.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent nearly $19,000 in campaign cash last year on a shrink who specializes in controversial ketamine therapy.
The socialist lawmaker hired Boston-based Dr. Brian Boyle, the chief psychiatric officer at Stella, a chain of mental health clinics focusing on “novel” therapies popular with Hollywood and Wall Street. Her campaign paid Boyle $11,550 in March 2025, another $2,800 in May, and $4,375 in October for a total of $18,725, Federal Election Commission records show. The expenses were marked as “leadership training and consulting.”
It’s unclear what the sessions consisted of or who participated. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
Boyle, a Harvard-trained doctor, calls himself an “interventional psychiatrist” and specializes in unorthodox methods for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and anxiety.
He’s considered a “leading authority” on ketamine, the controversial horse tranquilizer given to “Friends” star Matthew Perry in the month leading up to his tragic death.
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That's a whole lot of consulting.
Now her psychiatrist needs a psychiatrist https://t.co/tGDrpFpK4N— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 21, 2026
Probably.
Millennials who can't cope with life discovered that you can show up to work high as long as you pretend its medicine. https://t.co/Gb1ArXvWxI— Littoria (@Littoria14) March 21, 2026
Weed, ketamine, caffeine ... all the ways to self-medicate.
Wow I spend nothing on mine because I went to someone in-network. AOC is an absolute retard. https://t.co/Xar6MFeg6m— Electrocognitive 🇮🇱🇺🇲🦎📟 (@LiquidCognition) March 21, 2026
Doesn't Congress have good insurance?
If you want some idea of how far America has fallen, a member of Congress is spending more on designer therapy than she was earning annually before becoming a member of Congress. https://t.co/RpSUy6U5Z0— Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) March 21, 2026
Touche!
They are all more crooked than a question mark. https://t.co/HsIcuWcvsc— LongConvexity (@LONGCONVEXITY) March 21, 2026
Is horsey face using horse tranquilizers? https://t.co/bEUf8BpZfY— Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) March 21, 2026
AOC is psycho enough without adding ketamine https://t.co/6pxR3Gbpbq— Penny (JC) 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@jcibme) March 21, 2026
True that.
"In America, they character assassinate their businessman for using experimental medicine when the politicians are on the same drugs" https://t.co/eQKyLhIWLj pic.twitter.com/KgnOJwUW8P— Uzi Obi (@UziObi) March 21, 2026
Time for a new wardrobe pic.twitter.com/YNF5FkAKCV— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) March 21, 2026
That seems appropriate.
She wasted her money then because it hasn't helped a bit— Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) March 21, 2026
Of course you need mental help if you’re a socialist. This isn’t surprising.— Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) March 21, 2026
It's going to take many, many hours of therapy to fix that particular political party.
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