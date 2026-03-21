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AOC Needs More Than Therapy: $19K in Donor Money for Ketamine Shrink

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This explains quite a lot actually.

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She’s trippin’.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spent nearly $19,000 in campaign cash last year on a shrink who specializes in controversial ketamine therapy.

The socialist lawmaker hired Boston-based Dr. Brian Boyle, the chief psychiatric officer at Stella, a chain of mental health clinics focusing on “novel” therapies popular with Hollywood and Wall Street. Her campaign paid Boyle $11,550 in March 2025, another $2,800 in May, and $4,375 in October for a total of $18,725, Federal Election Commission records  show. The expenses were marked as “leadership training and consulting.” 

It’s unclear what the sessions consisted of or who participated. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Boyle, a Harvard-trained doctor, calls himself an “interventional psychiatrist” and specializes in unorthodox methods for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and anxiety.

He’s considered a “leading authority” on ketamine, the controversial horse tranquilizer given to “Friends” star Matthew Perry in the month leading up to his tragic death.

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That's a whole lot of consulting. 

Probably.

Weed, ketamine, caffeine ... all the ways to self-medicate.

Doesn't Congress have good insurance?

Touche!

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True that.

That seems appropriate.

It's going to take many, many hours of therapy to fix that particular political party.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS MENTAL HEALTH SOCIALISM

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