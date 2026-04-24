Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Quit Ron DeSantis — Calls Him Boring While He Sounds Like a Glitching Robot

Hakeem Jeffries is totally not pressed about Ron DeSantis as evidenced by the fact he is still chirping about Ron DeSantis a day later.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: "Ron DeSantis is putting his own congressional delegation in jeopardy."



"All of them, as I understand it, can't stand the charismatically challenged, lame-duck governor of Florida." pic.twitter.com/xl6hHxQJee — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 24, 2026

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Hakeem Jeffries threatened Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night after Florida announced plans to redraw its congressional maps in a way that would help Republicans. Jeffries warned that if they proceed, Democrats will dump tens of millions into Florida to flip seats in the midterms.

The real question: Why isn't he already doing everything possible to win there?

Hakeem Jefferies is the most boring ghoul in Congress. He has the nerve to call Governor DeSantis charismatically challenged? Governor DeSantis is a rockstar in Florida. Florida is 50 shades of red. If any state needs redistricting it’s Florida. My money is on Governor DeSantis… https://t.co/BXx2BQiMTY — Lynn K (@LovemyFLGov) April 24, 2026

He's so unlikable. Does he realize Ron DeSantis is beloved in Florida?

It’s really weird to call DeSantis “charismatically challenged” @hakeemjeffries with a robotically delivered prepared remark with poor timing, especially after he dunked on you so hard. Just take your L 😂 https://t.co/n6zf0FwVgZ pic.twitter.com/56CgxAkNKP — Insta-Gators 2026 (@CroakyWasRight) April 24, 2026

Does @RepJeffries know how low IQ he sounds here? 😂



He’s making me defend Trump yet again. https://t.co/VmrbrDwigV — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 24, 2026

He sounds low IQ because he is.

He's disgruntled bc FL is no longer in play for democrats because so many people have fled democrat run states and cities.



Our maps are drawn not by racial background but party affiliation. The best candidate will win, not based on race/ethnicity but by merit and how well they… https://t.co/7NsA2sgCaK — AlyLeggé (@RealAlyLegge) April 24, 2026

Democrats are on the Endangered Species list in Florida just like the Florida Panther and sea turtles.

LOL 🤣 he picked the wrong fight with the wrong guy. https://t.co/82Czx594vo — GAgirl1967 is ready for summer! (@SavvyTamz_57) April 24, 2026

Jeffries will not learn.

He says charismatically challenged in the most robotic voice possible. https://t.co/kE8ku9t9PZ — Jess^2 (@JessMatchopolis) April 24, 2026

@RepJeffries, I'll take a charismatically challenged Governor over a mentally and ethically challenged Minority Leader of the House any day and twice on Sunday. https://t.co/gNqvX51M22 — fearthegobbler #ThisisHome #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 (@fearthegobbler) April 24, 2026

This is some projection: @RepJeffries has the charisma of a doorknob



Take the L, sir! https://t.co/5iFjiebxnW — SuzanPFl (@maga_tok76672) April 24, 2026

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At least doorknobs have a purpose.

I'm pretty sure any random a** Florida granny can take down jeffries in a fight. He really wanna play w the ppl over here? Hmm https://t.co/b2vWPCySfE — theycallmemistahgriswold☂️⚰️☕ (@miratheory) April 24, 2026

Those random grannies gave birth to 'Florida Men' and everyone knows about them.

Jeffries had NO clue what he’s talking about!!! 1.4 million people moved to FL for Ron Desantis policies! I’m one of them. Florida is Desantis country! No doubt about it! — Krista Lee (@KristaHart48842) April 24, 2026

DeSantis is the Man!

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