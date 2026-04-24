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Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Quit Ron DeSantis — Calls Him Boring While He Sounds Like a Glitching Robot

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Hakeem Jeffries is totally not pressed about Ron DeSantis as evidenced by the fact he is still chirping about Ron DeSantis a day later. 

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Hakeem Jeffries threatened Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night after Florida announced plans to redraw its congressional maps in a way that would help Republicans.  Jeffries warned that if they proceed, Democrats will dump tens of millions into Florida to flip seats in the midterms.

The real question: Why isn't he already doing everything possible to win there?

He's so unlikable. Does he realize Ron DeSantis is beloved in Florida?

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He sounds low IQ because he is.

Democrats are on the Endangered Species list in Florida just like the Florida Panther and sea turtles.

Jeffries will not learn.

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At least doorknobs have a purpose.

Those random grannies gave birth to 'Florida Men' and everyone knows about them.

DeSantis is the Man!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING RON DESANTIS

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