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Game Over: Eric Swalwell Resigns in Disgrace to Avoid Full Investigation

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on April 13, 2026
Townhall Media

Eric Swalwell has announced he will resign from Congress right away. Things must be real bad.

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There must be some damning evidence.

To be fair, this is all true. There really is no downside for the Dems.

It's also possible he is looking to avoid any more 'looks' into his past.

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He should have been gone after Fang Fang, to be honest.

As they say, pride goes before the fall. 

Stay tuned!

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

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