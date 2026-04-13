Game Over: Eric Swalwell Resigns in Disgrace to Avoid Full Investigation

Eric Swalwell has announced he will resign from Congress right away. Things must be real bad.

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From favored to be the next governor of California to unemployed in three days. Democrats ordered the code red on him. https://t.co/4fAuWFjJLz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 13, 2026

There must be some damning evidence.

So the Dems improve their chances in the CA gov race and also avoid putting their members on record in a vote to expel, and all it cost them was a replaceable congressman, whose seat will now be filled by another Dem.



Gotta give the devils their due: they're good at the game. https://t.co/WWM4ttzjDB — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 13, 2026

To be fair, this is all true. There really is no downside for the Dems.

He is resigning in an apparent attempt to evade a full and thorough investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him.



The investigations must continue regardless, and he should be held fully accountable for his actions. https://t.co/3ii5jwyb98 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 13, 2026

It's also possible he is looking to avoid any more 'looks' into his past.

Eric Swalwell has resigned - good riddance.



But you know what’s crazy?



Democrats and the Deep State had all this blackmail on him for years, yet they kept it secret.



He was their little puppet in Congress and on powerful House Committees.



There are many more blackmailed… https://t.co/9ZVy3Mhlhi — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 13, 2026

He should have been gone after Fang Fang, to be honest.

Swalwell up and vanishes from Congess like a fart in the wind. https://t.co/XbNT1W4bXE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2026

From rising star in the House.



To Democrat presidential candidate.



To leading candidate for California governor.



To disgraced and resigning House member.



To New York state prisoner?



Good riddance, you hypocritical predator. https://t.co/U4okXMIt0n — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 13, 2026

Over the course of just 72 hours, Swalwell went from being the frontrunner to be governor of the nation's largest state to announcing his resignation to head off a potential expulsion vote. https://t.co/tx70rz9YYF — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 13, 2026

As they say, pride goes before the fall.

🚨Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress.



There was even more troubling material coming out on him in the next few days. He’s probably hoping this goes away, but there are other leads, allegations, and politicians connected to this story.



Expect this story to continue… https://t.co/QZpj1H27N9 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 13, 2026

Stay tuned!

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