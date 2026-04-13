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Democrat Fundraiser Spreads Easily Debunked Lie About Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats just lie for no reason. It's so weird. Earlier, we told you about 'DoorDash Grandma' at the White House. She was there to highlight Trump's policy on no taxes on tips. 

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Mike Nellis is a Democrat fundraiser. In his bio, he brags about the amount of money he has raised for Democrats. Wonder if he lies all the time to convince people to give him money? Just to be clear, the 'no tax on tips' pertains to tips given on credit card or debit cards, as well. 

Yes, that's actually very sad. 

It's important Democrats educate themselves and start being honest. They can hate Donald Trump all they want, but they need to tell the truth. 

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The Trump Derangement Syndrome is unparalleled 

The "No Tax on Tips" deduction applies to voluntary cash and charged/electronic tips, including those received via DoorDash. https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/what-the-no-tax-on-tips-deduction-means-for-you https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/tax-deductions-and-credits/no-tax-on-tips-how-it-works-in-the-one-big-beautiful-bill/c1thHf1sU

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Never fear, they won't.

Good for Sharon!

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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