Democrat Fundraiser Spreads Easily Debunked Lie About Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy

Democrats just lie for no reason. It's so weird. Earlier, we told you about 'DoorDash Grandma' at the White House. She was there to highlight Trump's policy on no taxes on tips.

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This is actually really sad because he's using this woman as a prop to promote "No Tax on Tips" and she clearly doesn't know it only works on CASH tips — not the electronic ones she'd get via Doordash https://t.co/8AgSEsaQms — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 13, 2026

Mike Nellis is a Democrat fundraiser. In his bio, he brags about the amount of money he has raised for Democrats. Wonder if he lies all the time to convince people to give him money? Just to be clear, the 'no tax on tips' pertains to tips given on credit card or debit cards, as well.

Is it sadder than you not knowing that the tax break applies to tips she gets via DoorDash? https://t.co/CtHnbmNAPr — RBe (@RBPundit) April 13, 2026

Yes, that's actually very sad.

I can’t believe you are forcing me to hand it to Donald Trump, but this is not true. You get $25k untaxed on tips regardless of whether they are cash or not. I was under this misconception as well fwiw so I think its important for people to know https://t.co/4ERCHR4ILA — Jasper Apollonia (@BladeCunningham) April 13, 2026

It's important Democrats educate themselves and start being honest. They can hate Donald Trump all they want, but they need to tell the truth.

Y’all please put this lie to bed https://t.co/09mNIaWQ8J — Jake & the derg 🎨⚖️ (@jakefromgeorgia) April 13, 2026

The comment. Mike can’t help but lie. https://t.co/9fWlacyOfZ — Vincent Parry. Scuba King (@VincentParry2) April 13, 2026

Mike is ignorant of the law but is pretending he isn’t to get his daily Trump dig in. https://t.co/YCD9v8ZD2W — BordeauxBabe (@BCB8084) April 13, 2026

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is unparalleled

When you listen and follow blindly to the story you WANT to be true and not the REALITY that is true... https://t.co/fFjIBZm2jq — J (@jbartee) April 13, 2026

They lie like they breathe.



Anything to hate on a Trump policy. Even the ones that help people exactly like this. https://t.co/3XLwW9IbrY — The Bull (@MustachioedBull) April 13, 2026

The "No Tax on Tips" deduction applies to voluntary cash and charged/electronic tips, including those received via DoorDash. https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/what-the-no-tax-on-tips-deduction-means-for-you https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/tax-deductions-and-credits/no-tax-on-tips-how-it-works-in-the-one-big-beautiful-bill/c1thHf1sU

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If Democrats ever did anything that helped Americans they would advertise the $h!t out of it. https://t.co/vb106fGGqH — Paine in the mass (@TMaher13) April 13, 2026

Never fear, they won't.

The “Dem strategist” has stage 4 TDS and it’s awesome https://t.co/Ka3XNHb7BM pic.twitter.com/VLBOaa8vQ1 — BIG 12 RUNNER-UP CHAMPS!! 🏈 (@TrueBlueBYU1984) April 13, 2026

BZZZZ. The IRS doesn't differentiate between cash tips or electronically paid tips. https://t.co/GzLfnUOT7F — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) April 13, 2026

No Tax on Tips covers all tips. And Sharon isn't anyone's prop. She's a proud Dasher who fought hard for this policy and has saved thousands of dollars as a result — Julian Crowley (@julian_fels) April 13, 2026

Good for Sharon!





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