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When 'Equity' Meets Reality: Trans Woman Rages as Biological Woman Cuts the Queue at NDP Gathering

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on March 30, 2026
AngieArtist

Last weekend, the Canada New Democrat Party had a meeting. They all came together to discuss Progressive politics. As terrible as that sounds, it gets worse. They handed out 'equity cards'. These cards identified someone as a part of a marginalized group and they got special privileges. Some people thought they should get more special privileges than others so a whole debate broke out. 

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A political conference for Canada's New Democratic Party descended into chaos after progressive activists got into heated arguments over 'equity cards.'

NDP members from across the nation gathered in Winnipeg, the capital of the Manitoba province, over the weekend to elect the party's new leader.

The event was billed as an opportunity for progressive Canadians to 'come together to debate ideas, celebrate our shared values, and help shape the future of our movement,' the NDP convention website said.

But footage from the event revealed frustration among delegates over the alleged misuse of so-called equity cards, colored coded cards that identified a party member as being part of a marginalized group that granted them special privileges. 

'Equity' is a woke buzzword that means equality of outcomes.  Progressives say that equality, generally taken to mean equal opportunities, can be discriminatory because some minority groups must first overcome disadvantages that others do not have. 

One delegate was outraged that she was allegedly skipped in the speaker queue despite having been standing at the podium with her gender equity card.

A transgender woman who argued her 'rights are under attack' claimed it was 'frustrating' that a 'cis gender woman had spoken over me.' 

Similarly, a black woman argued that equity cards for women like her 'have no value outside of this space.' 

Conference chair Adrienne Smith, who identifies as non-binary, also seemed a bit testy and snapped at a delegate in a keffiyeh after being addressed as 'madame chair.' 

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What do you get when a trans-gender woman, a woman in a keffiyeh, a non-binary woman and a cis gender woman all get in a pissing match? This meeting!

This is why the government school system is a mess ... it's all over the United States and Canada. 

It's always the Oppression Olympics with the Left. 

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A real mystery!

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CANADA DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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