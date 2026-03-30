When 'Equity' Meets Reality: Trans Woman Rages as Biological Woman Cuts the Queue at NDP Gathering

Last weekend, the Canada New Democrat Party had a meeting. They all came together to discuss Progressive politics. As terrible as that sounds, it gets worse. They handed out 'equity cards'. These cards identified someone as a part of a marginalized group and they got special privileges. Some people thought they should get more special privileges than others so a whole debate broke out.

Progressive political party's conference plunged into turmoil after giving minority groups 'equity cards' to let them cut line-with trans woman furious a biological woman was allowed to go before her https://t.co/2nLMNjRxfc

A political conference for Canada's New Democratic Party descended into chaos after progressive activists got into heated arguments over 'equity cards.'

NDP members from across the nation gathered in Winnipeg, the capital of the Manitoba province, over the weekend to elect the party's new leader.

The event was billed as an opportunity for progressive Canadians to 'come together to debate ideas, celebrate our shared values, and help shape the future of our movement,' the NDP convention website said.

But footage from the event revealed frustration among delegates over the alleged misuse of so-called equity cards, colored coded cards that identified a party member as being part of a marginalized group that granted them special privileges.

'Equity' is a woke buzzword that means equality of outcomes. Progressives say that equality, generally taken to mean equal opportunities, can be discriminatory because some minority groups must first overcome disadvantages that others do not have.

One delegate was outraged that she was allegedly skipped in the speaker queue despite having been standing at the podium with her gender equity card.

A transgender woman who argued her 'rights are under attack' claimed it was 'frustrating' that a 'cis gender woman had spoken over me.'

Similarly, a black woman argued that equity cards for women like her 'have no value outside of this space.'

Conference chair Adrienne Smith, who identifies as non-binary, also seemed a bit testy and snapped at a delegate in a keffiyeh after being addressed as 'madame chair.'