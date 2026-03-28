Say It Ain't Snow: Commie Mayor's Snow Shovelers Still Waiting for Their 'Fair Share'

Back in February, we told you about Mayor Zohran Mamdani asking New Yorkers to come out and shovel snow for pay. Apparently, lots of people took the Commie up on his offer and (this part should come as no surprise), they haven't received their pay. This must be how 'REAL' Socialism works or something.
Say it ain't snow! Emergency shoveler sues city for failing to pay after historic blizzard https://t.co/DXTPFb7L4H pic.twitter.com/yHZx6oBmab— New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2026
A New Yorker who signed up to shovel snow this winter claimed he’s yet to be fully paid for his work — collecting a measly $300 instead of what he thought would be a $3,600 windfall.
Jacob Jackson signed up to be an emergency snow shoveler in November, when pay was listed as $19.14 per hour, with overtime pay of $28.71, he said in a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit against the city.
He was called to help clear city streets and sidewalks once in December and another 10 days in January, working out of a Sanitation Department garage in Brooklyn.
On Feb. 23 — after the city was slammed by a massive blizzard which dumped more than 19 inches of snow — the pay jumped to $30 an hour, $45 an hour with overtime.
Even though Jackson logged 40 hours of back-breaking shoveling between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28, he was paid at the $19.14 rate — for only eight hours of work — collecting just $153.12, he said in court papers.
“The remaining 32 hours being completely unpaid,” he said in the legal filing.
Jackson received only one other paycheck before that — also for $153.12 — for shoveling earlier that same month. He allegedly hasn’t been paid at all for his work in December and January, he said in the filing.
Once a Communist, always a communist. Make the people work, promise them the sky and deliver, well ... not much.
lol the communist didn’t pay them https://t.co/ZptQjx1knp— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 28, 2026
You can't even make this up if you tried.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 28, 2026
Truth is stranger than fiction.
Perhaps he didn’t have the 16 id’s necessary to collect his pay.— Dave Ruggles (@adiosillinois) March 28, 2026
Why would Mayor Mamdani require ID at all? He says it's not necessary.
$127B budget and they can't pay wages on time or a paltry $3k...where is the money going??— Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) March 28, 2026
NYC is a joke
Well, there is welfare, illegals and pensions to pay.
as expected.— J. Antonio | NJ Photography (@withtheopticals) March 28, 2026
Equal parts comedy and tragedy!— Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) March 28, 2026
You didn't have to be nostradamus to see that coming— We Used to Be a Proper Country (@Mzandthropic) March 28, 2026
A real snow job— Waffle House Rugby Football Club🏉🧇 (@wafflehouserfc) March 28, 2026
Literally.
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