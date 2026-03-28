Say It Ain't Snow: Commie Mayor's Snow Shovelers Still Waiting for Their 'Fair Share'

Back in February, we told you about Mayor Zohran Mamdani asking New Yorkers to come out and shovel snow for pay. Apparently, lots of people took the Commie up on his offer and (this part should come as no surprise), they haven't received their pay. This must be how 'REAL' Socialism works or something.

Say it ain't snow! Emergency shoveler sues city for failing to pay after historic blizzard https://t.co/DXTPFb7L4H pic.twitter.com/yHZx6oBmab

A New Yorker who signed up to shovel snow this winter claimed he’s yet to be fully paid for his work — collecting a measly $300 instead of what he thought would be a $3,600 windfall.

Jacob Jackson signed up to be an emergency snow shoveler in November, when pay was listed as $19.14 per hour, with overtime pay of $28.71, he said in a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit against the city.

Pay for emergency snow shovelers shot up to $30 an hour after the February blizzard. Getty Images

He was called to help clear city streets and sidewalks once in December and another 10 days in January, working out of a Sanitation Department garage in Brooklyn.





On Feb. 23 — after the city was slammed by a massive blizzard which dumped more than 19 inches of snow — the pay jumped to $30 an hour, $45 an hour with overtime.

Even though Jackson logged 40 hours of back-breaking shoveling between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28, he was paid at the $19.14 rate — for only eight hours of work — collecting just $153.12, he said in court papers.

“The remaining 32 hours being completely unpaid,” he said in the legal filing.

Jackson received only one other paycheck before that — also for $153.12 — for shoveling earlier that same month. He allegedly hasn’t been paid at all for his work in December and January, he said in the filing.