Mayor Zohran Mamdani Requires Two Forms of ID to Become an Emergency Snow Shoveler

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

This is one of those we had to check to believe, so we went to the site that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mentioned, and it's true. New York City, which is still digging out from the last snowstorm, is expected to get hit again starting Sunday night. It is determined to be prepared this time, hiring emergency snow shovelers who will be bused around the city. All you need is two forms of photo ID and your Social Security number.

"They shouldn't make it harder to become an emergency snow shoveler than to vote."

We were told it was the equivalent of Nazi Germany … "Show us your papers!"

But this is just the sort of slave labor that Democrats insist we need illegal immigrants to do.

That's a bit of short notice to get two small photos and copies of your ID. This editor's wife had to get a duplicate birth certificate from New York State so she could get a Real ID to board a plane, and the website said it would take more than six months to arrive.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

