Mayor Zohran Mamdani Requires Two Forms of ID to Become an Emergency Snow Shoveler

This is one of those we had to check to believe, so we went to the site that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mentioned, and it's true. New York City, which is still digging out from the last snowstorm, is expected to get hit again starting Sunday night. It is determined to be prepared this time, hiring emergency snow shovelers who will be bused around the city. All you need is two forms of photo ID and your Social Security number.

🚨 NEW: Zohran Mamdani Calls on New Yorkers to Shovel Snow During Tomorrow’s Blizzard



“You too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage between 8am and 1pm tomorrow with your paperwork.” pic.twitter.com/ZifhOhPbGt — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2026

UPDATE: To register to shovel snow in Mamdani’s NYC you must present two forms of ID, plus a social security card 😱 pic.twitter.com/RhAB0inaOu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2026

"They shouldn't make it harder to become an emergency snow shoveler than to vote."

“With your paperwork…”



In order to be labor for Mamdani because he’s incapable of managing snow, you need to provide two forms of ID.



Just incredible stuff. Stupendous even. https://t.co/wkDLwUtsFJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2026

Jim Crow 3.0 — Duke of Toxic Masculinity 🇺🇸 (@LeviathanLeap) February 21, 2026

This is unacceptable, minorities or women won't be able to do it — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 21, 2026

I guess they aren't expecting any married women to apply. — Generalissimo Kaiser Bill III (Ret) (@WaivedSAP) February 21, 2026

I was told this was racist and tantamount to Jim Crow laws — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) February 21, 2026

We were told it was the equivalent of Nazi Germany … "Show us your papers!"

But what if you can't find your birth certificate or marriage license? This will not stand! — John Keck (@loneloc02) February 21, 2026

Shoveling snow is way more secure than NY elections. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) February 21, 2026

He means illegals need not apply.



I’m guessing not too many people will have 2 passport size pics, 2 forms of id, AND copies readily available for an ‘emergency’ job application. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) February 21, 2026

But this is just the sort of slave labor that Democrats insist we need illegal immigrants to do.

Pass the Shovel Act in NYC — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) February 21, 2026

That's a bit of short notice to get two small photos and copies of your ID. This editor's wife had to get a duplicate birth certificate from New York State so she could get a Real ID to board a plane, and the website said it would take more than six months to arrive.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

