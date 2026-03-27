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Same People Who Defended Harassing Christian Bakers Now Cheer When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Booted

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last week, we told you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant because she made LGBTQ employees uncomfortable. Heaven forbid. Leftists are still on one about it, and the he/hims on X are really excited to dunk on Huckabee Sanders about this.

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These are not the same things. 

Correct! They did not stop gay people from coming in their bakery and purchasing product. They simply said they would not create a cake for a religious ceremony as it was against their deeply held religious beliefs.

Every single time you try to have a conversation with a Leftist.

If a Muslim turned down this request, the Left would demand people respect their religious beliefs and cultural differences. When Christians do it, it's bigotry! The double standard is insane.

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The tolerant Left, ladies and gentlemen.

They know if normal people hear the true story, they'll side with the cake baker. People have a right to religious beliefs. Therefore, the Left has to concoct false narratives. 

The Left doesn't want to 'Coexist'. They want to make the rules and demand the Right complies.

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Tags:

ARKANSAS CHRISTIANITY SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS SUPREME COURT LGBTQ+

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