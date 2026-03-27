Same People Who Defended Harassing Christian Bakers Now Cheer When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Booted

Last week, we told you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant because she made LGBTQ employees uncomfortable. Heaven forbid. Leftists are still on one about it, and the he/hims on X are really excited to dunk on Huckabee Sanders about this.

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Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave an Arkansas restaurant after LGBTQ employees raised concerns about her political views. pic.twitter.com/QEYygutXtl — Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) March 25, 2026

In 2017/18 she supported a Supreme Court ruling that allowed a baker to discriminate against gay people. https://t.co/BgFQKpv6QZ — sean (@_sn_n) March 27, 2026

These are not the same things.

Or more accurately, the bakery wasn’t willing to bake a gay wedding cake for reasons of conscience. But didn’t categorically deny service to those who are gay. https://t.co/5ykqnGXCGm — Ethereal712 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@ethereal712) March 27, 2026

Correct! They did not stop gay people from coming in their bakery and purchasing product. They simply said they would not create a cake for a religious ceremony as it was against their deeply held religious beliefs.

The full Masterpiece Cake Shop story needs to be better known.

More people should be aware of just how malicious and evil leftwingers can be. https://t.co/ReCQQfcpvL — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) March 27, 2026

Here we go... pic.twitter.com/9842J2xTw3 — The Cold Truth (@ReciprocitEye) March 27, 2026

Every single time you try to have a conversation with a Leftist.

The day I see a gay couple attempt this with a Muslim baker is the day I will believe that it wasn't simply an attempt to harass Christians. — Justice 099 (@Justice_099) March 27, 2026

If a Muslim turned down this request, the Left would demand people respect their religious beliefs and cultural differences. When Christians do it, it's bigotry! The double standard is insane.

Good, she’s lucky they didn’t spit in her salad https://t.co/WTNrarB8m8 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 26, 2026

The tolerant Left, ladies and gentlemen.

The same people who would vehemently support a Muslim baker’s right to refuse to make a cake with an image of Allah on it as it conflicts with their deeply held religious beliefs…would like you to know that no such right exists for Christians https://t.co/mFL3nT8LWH — Je Suis Charlie 🎤 🇺🇸 (@slashapu81) March 27, 2026

Leftist discourse is never honest. The baker offered to bake a cake but not a wedding cake as it went against his religious beliefs. But they have to argue in bad faith https://t.co/JfqgNwXzhq — TurtleTime288 (@JohnSeenuh2001) March 27, 2026

They know if normal people hear the true story, they'll side with the cake baker. People have a right to religious beliefs. Therefore, the Left has to concoct false narratives.

This is the biggest scam in history pic.twitter.com/Dm40UUtppe — JimmymfingB (@JimmymfingB) March 27, 2026

The Left doesn't want to 'Coexist'. They want to make the rules and demand the Right complies.

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